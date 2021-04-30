Afghan army abandons a base in Herat

(Last Updated On: April 30, 2021)

Terrorist group Al-Qaeda has vowed that it will continue the war against the US on all other fronts “unless they are expelled from the rest of the Islamic world”, CNN reported on Friday.

In an exclusive interview with CNN conducted through intermediaries, two Al-Qaeda operatives told CNN that “war against the US will be continuing on all other fronts unless they are expelled from the rest of the Islamic world.”

Al-Qaeda’s statement comes as Pentagon said this week the US mission in Afghanistan, known as Resolute Support Mission (RS), effectively ends on May 1 when the United States and NATO formally enter the “mission to draw down”.

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, Pentagon spokesman John F. Kirby said “it’s no longer about advise-assist for Afghan National Security Forces, and it’s …it’s no longer the Resolute Support mission under the NATO hat. It becomes the — the mission to draw down, to leave Afghanistan, and the — the assets at General Miller’s disposal will be designed to help him execute this drawdown in a safe and orderly way.”

The terror group says that it’s planning a comeback after US forces leave Afghanistan, by partnering once again with the Taliban, CNN reported.

“Thanks to Afghans for the protection of comrades-in-arms, many such jihadi fronts have been successfully operating in different parts of the Islamic world for a long time,” an Al-Qaeda spokesperson told CNN.