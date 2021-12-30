Business
Afghan and Pakistan officials negotiate double taxation agreement
Afghanistan and Pakistan have negotiated a Double Taxation Agreement (DTA) which will help strengthen existing economic and trade ties.
The tax treaty was agreed to during negotiations between officials from the Afghan Ministry of Finance and Pakistan’s Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) officials in Islamabad but still needs to be finalized.
The Afghan ministry of finance said the main purpose of its visit by officials to Pakistan was to discuss ways to avoid double taxation.
The agreement on the avoidance of double taxation addresses the issue of mutual taxation and that traders operating in both Afghanistan and Pakistan will be taxed in only one country.
The finance ministry said it had already held encouraging talks with the United Arab Emirates, Iran and Turkey on the same issue.
The first round of negotiations on the DTA between Pakistan and Afghanistan was held in March 2016 but no agreement was finalized.
Now, however, Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) officials are hopeful that the agreement will be finalized during this round of negotiations so that the treaty can be implemented by both countries.
Afghanistan’s Central Bank destroys 1.7 billion worn-out banknotes
Da Afghanistan Bank said Wednesday they have disposed of about 1.7 billion Afghanis (AFN) due to their poor condition.
The worn out and tatty banknotes were collected and then destroyed, said Hasib Noori, the bank’s spokesman.
Noori also said that people should take better care of banknotes in order to preserve the life span of the notes.
Kabul residents have meanwhile remarked on the condition of the banknotes, stating that they are in bad shape – especially the lower denominations.
ACCI: Afghanistan export volume tops $1billion
Afghanistan’s Chamber of Commerce and Industries (ACCI) said on Tuesday that domestic products worth more than $1billion have been exported in the current solar year.
ACCI officials said exports include pine nuts, grapes, figs, carpets and medicinal plants.
According to them, most of the products and produce were exported to Pakistan and India.
“The volume of our exports reached $1.1 billion in the current [solar] year. The export volume will increase if investments are made in the country,” said Khan Jan Alokozay, an ACCI member.
Businessmen meanwhile said that if the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) supports them, the total export volume and import volume will be the same.
“If we want to turn Afghanistan around, from an importer to an exporter, we need government support and facilitations,” said Baz Mohammad Ghairat, a member of the private sector.
Economists meanwhile said they doubted that $1 billion worth of goods had been exported so far this year (from April).
“We have the capacity to export. We can be self-sufficient if we work. I do not believe that we have had so much exports ($1billion),” said Taj Mohammad Talish, an economic analyst.
Ministry of Finance says draft budget for next fiscal years has been drawn up
The Ministry of Finance (MoF) said the draft budget for the next fiscal year has been prepared and will be submitted to the Council of Ministers for approval within the next week.
Ahmad Wali Haqmal, a spokesman for the ministry, said the entire budget is dependent on domestic revenue income and not on foreign aid.
Haqmal said he expected the Council of Ministers to approve the draft budget by the end of the current month and submit it to the relevant agencies for implementation.
Haqmal added: “The draft budget is ready in the ministry and its work is almost done.”
“This is the first budget of the Afghan government in the last 20 years, which is not dependent on foreign aid and we have built it all on the basis of our domestic revenue. The Ministry of Finance is done with its work and after that it will go to the Council of Ministers for approval and after approval we will proceed according to our budget in the next financial year,” said Haqmal.
Haqmal said that there is no problem in covering the operating budget which is funded by the generation of domestic revenue, but there are some problems with the development budget. He said limited, but important, development projects have been included in this budget.
Haqmal said that if domestic revenue rises in the first half of the year, the budget will be adjusted and more development projects will be included.
He added: “We have no problem with the operating budget and the operating budget is made up from our domestic revenue, but we have also considered development projects for next year, which will be fewer than last year …As our revenue increases, other development projects will also be included in it. ”
But economists say the budget is not just about meeting the costs of ministries, but also about implementing development projects across the country and providing services to the people.
In previous years, Afghanistan’s budget for each fiscal year was estimated at 4.5 billion afghanis, up to 40 percent of which was earmarked for development projects, at that time, the entire budget would have been based on foreign aid and the deficit would have been higher than the discretionary budget.
