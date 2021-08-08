Latest News
Afghan Air Force pilot killed in Kabul bombing, attack claimed by Taliban
An Afghan Air Force pilot was killed by a bomb in Kabul on Saturday, officials said, in an attack claimed by the Taliban.
The pilot, Hamidullah Azimi, died when a sticky bomb attached to his vehicle detonated, officials said, adding that five civilians were wounded in the explosion.
Azimi was trained to fly U.S.-made UH60 Black Hawk helicopters and had served with the Afghan Air Force for almost four years, the force’s commander, Abdul Fatah Eshaqzai, told Reuters.
He had moved to Kabul with his family a year ago due to security threats, Eshaqzai added.
Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Muhajid said in a statement that the Taliban carried out the attack.
Reuters was first to detail a Taliban campaign to assassinate pilots off-base that Afghan officials say claimed the lives of at least seven Afghan pilots before Saturday’s killing.
The Taliban has confirmed a program that would see U.S.-trained Afghan pilots “targeted and eliminated.”
U.S. and Afghan officials believe it is a deliberate effort to destroy Afghanistan’s corps of U.S.- and NATO-trained military pilots as fighting escalates across the country.
The Taliban – who have no air force – want to level the playing field as they press major ground offensives that have seen them swiftly seize territory since May.
Emboldened by Washington’s announcement that it was ending its military mission by the end of August, the Taliban has launched a military blitz across the country which has gained momentum in recent days.
On Friday the insurgents captured their first provincial capital in years when they took control of Zaranj, on the border with Iran in Afghanistan’s southern Nimroz province.
As the Taliban eye other cities, the Afghan Air Force has played a crucial role in holding them back.
Azimi’s death came just days after the Special Inspector General for Afghan Reconstruction (SIGAR), in a report to the U.S. Congress, said the targeting of pilots detailed by Reuters was another “worrisome development” for the Afghan Air Force as it reels from a surge in fighting.
In its quarterly report covering the three-month period through June, SIGAR described an air force increasingly under strain and becoming less ready to fight.
Its fleet of UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters had a 39% readiness rate in June, about half the level of April and May.
“All aircraft platforms are overtaxed due to increased requests for close air support, intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance missions and aerial resupply now that the (Afghan military) largely lacks U.S. air support,” the report said.
Taliban seize parts of northern Jawzjan capital after heavy clashes
Taliban militants have captured parts of Sheberghan city, capital of Jawzjan province, local officials confirmed Saturday evening.
According to sources, the Taliban seized control of the provincial governor’s office, police headquarters, the provincial headquarters of the National Directorate of Security (NDS), and Jawzjan prison.
On Saturday evening, clashes between the Afghan National Defense and Security (ANDSF) and the insurgents were ongoing in parts of the city.
Qadir Malia, Deputy Governor of Jawzjan, stated: “Everywhere things have collapsed; no resistance and clashes are underway.”
Meanwhile, dozens of Junbish-e-Milli members in neighboring Balkh province, who are armed, have been mobilized to go in and fight against the Taliban in Sheberghan.
According to the army’s 209 Shaheen Corps, at least 40 Taliban militants have been killed and 15 others wounded in the Sheberghan clashes since late Thursday.
A statement issued by the corps noted the Afghan air force targeted Taliban gatherings in the center of Sheberghan at 10.30 am and 2.50 pm Saturday.
The Taliban has not commented in this regard so far.
Earlier Saturday, US President Joe Biden ordered B-52 bombers and Spectre gunships to target Taliban insurgents in Afghanistan who are advancing on key cities.
The B-52 bombers are being supported by the AC-130 Spectre gunships which are armed with a 25mm Gatling gun, a 40mm Bofors cannon and a 105mm M102 cannon – which can provide pinpoint accurate fire from the air, the UK’s Daily Mail and AFP reported.
Bidens orders B-52s to target Taliban insurgents
US President Joe Biden has ordered B-52 bombers and Spectre gunships to target Taliban insurgents in Afghanistan who are advancing towards three key cities.
The B-52 bombers are being supported by the AC-130 Spectre gunships which are armed with a 25mm Gatling gun, a 40mm Bofors cannon and a 105mm M102 cannon – which can provide pinpoint accurate fire from the air, the UK’s Daily Mail and AFP reported.
The Taliban have been advancing across Afghanistan since May, following Biden’s announcement that all foreign troops would be gone by September 11.
AFP reported that earlier Saturday, the Taliban captured Sheberghan city in Jawzjan province. However officials have not yet confirmed this.
If Sheberghan has fallen to the Taliban, this will be the second provincial capital to fall to the insurgents over the past 24 hours after Zaranj in Nimroz province fell on Friday.
The Taliban are also pressing Herat city, Lashkargah city in Helmand and Kandahar city.
Ghani discusses crisis in north with Marshal Dostum
President Ashraf Ghani on Saturday met with the former vice president, Marshal Abdul Rashid Dostum, to discuss the current situation in Afghanistan, in particular, the situation in the northern provinces, the Presidential Palace (ARG) said in a series of tweets.
This comes amid heavy fighting in numerous provinces around the country, including Dostum’s home province of Jawzjan.
In line with Ghani’s calls last week for the people of Afghanistan to support the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces, Dostum in turn said: “It is time to stand by ANDSF to defend the values and provide security.”
Heavy clashes are ongoing in Dostum’s hometown, Sheberghan, the capital of Jawzjan.
Early Saturday, reports indicated that over 100 public uprising forces had arrived in the city to support the ANDS in their fight against the Taliban.
Ehsan Niro, a spokesman for Dostum-led Junbish-i-Islami Party, stated that the two sides have discussed the security situation, especially the security of northern provinces as well as Kabul and the safety of Kabul’s Hamid Karzai International Airport.
According to Niro, Dostum has suggested that a “military situation” be declared amid increasing attacks by the Taliban across the country.
Niro said Ghani welcomed Dostum’s suggestion and that people can expect a big change in the military situation in the next few days.
Neither Niro nor officials have elaborated on this apparent suggestion nor on the changes that will reportedly be made.
