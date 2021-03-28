Afghan Air Force member gunned down in Kabul

(Last Updated On: March 28, 2021)

Safatullah Faqir, a member of the Afghan Air Force (AAF), was killed by unknown gunmen in Bagh-e-Daud area of Paghman district on Saturday, a source confirmed.

Kabul police said the incident is being investigated but they gave no further details.

Sources said Sunday that in addition to the killing of the AAF member, a state prosecutor was killed in Paktia province and another security force member was killed in Kabul in the past 24 hours. No further details were provided on these incidents.

This comes on the heels of two other incidents against security force members in the country since Friday.

On Saturday Dadullah Qani, a member of the Farah provincial council, told Ariana News that Abdul Khaliq Farahi, Commander of Education and Training Center of the Afghan army in Farah, was shot dead in the provincial capital Farah city on Friday night.

Sources, however, said Farahi was gunned down “before the eyes of his family.”

In a separate incident, a police officer was killed in PD1 of Farah city on Saturday afternoon.

Local officials said that Khalil Barikzai, a police officer, was killed in an attack by unknown armed men in front of his house.

No group or individual has claimed responsibility for the attacks.