Afghan Air Force helicopter crash – Paktika

The Ministry of Defense said in a statement Friday that an Afghan Air Force helicopter MI17 made an emergency landing in Zerok district of Paktika province last night.

None of the passengers were harmed during the emergency landing, the statement says. It adds that after the evaluation concluded that the helicopter could not be repaired, it was destroyed by the Air Force. The cause of the accident is known to be a technical problem but the incident is under investigation.

Meanwhile, local officials in Paktika province say that last night a foreign forces helicopter was crashed while it was flying back from Urgun district. The provincial governor Mujib Rahman Samkanai told Ariana News that the incident did not leave any casualties, and the helicopter was bombed by foreign forces after the Afghan and the foreign troops visited the area. He added that “the foreign troops destroyed the helicopter maybe because the helicopter was crashed in a Taliban-controlled area”.

On the other hand, Zabihullah Mujahid, the spokesperson of the Taliban said Friday in a statement that the Taliban shot down a US helicopter in the Kisham area of Zerok district, Paktika, killing all people on board. Taliban also claimed in the statement that after the incident, the US forces bombed civilians in the area.