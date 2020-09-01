Latest News
Afghan Air Force chopper carrying bodies of fallen soldiers crashes in Takhar
An Afghan Air Force helicopter crashed in Rustaq district in Takhar province on Tuesday afternoon, officials confirmed.
According to the governor’s office, the helicopter had been transporting the bodies of fallen Afghan soldiers back to Kabul when the crash happened.
Early indications state the helicopter crashed due to a technical problem. No injuries were reported.
Takhar is one of the more volatile provinces in Afghanistan where the majority of districts are contested.
On August 20, a serious clash between insurgents and security forces claimed the lives of 14 security force members.
Committee approves draft law to include mother’s name on national IDs
Afghanistan’s Cabinet Committee on Legislation on Monday approved a bill to amend the Population Registration Act that would include a mother’s name on Tazkiras.
Currently, Tazkiras – or National Identity Documents – only carry the name of a person’s father.
According to a statement issued by Second Vice President Sarwar Danish’s office, the draft amendment was jointly drawn up by the Ministry of Justice and the National Bureau of Statistics and Information.
The Director of the National Statistics and Information Agency (NSIA) said that the proposed amendment of the Population Registration Act was aimed at integrating the Census Bureau into the NSIA.
The draft amendment will be put to the Cabinet and then to Parliament for approval.
This move comes after women’s rights activists launched a campaign three years ago demanding a mother’s name should be included in official documents.
In Afghanistan’s patriarchal society, the use of a woman’s name is regarded as inappropriate and even on birth certificates, there is no sign of the mother’s name.
But the #WhereIsMyName campaign launched by a small group of women’s rights activists in 2017 has fought to bring women’s given names to official documents.
#WhereIsMyName aims to challenge attitudes that allow men to make all decisions and leave women invisible and powerless.
Even according to Afghan law a mother’s name should not be recorded on a birth certificate.
The BBC recently reported that a source close to Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said he had instructed the Afghanistan Central Civil Registration Authority (Accra) to look into the possibility of amending the country’s Population Registration Act to allow women to have their names on their children’s ID cards and birth certificates.
Fawzia Koofi, a former MP and women’s rights activist, told the BBC she welcomed the development, which “should have happened many years back”.
“The matter of including a woman’s name on the national ID card in Afghanistan is not a matter of women’s rights – it’s a legal right, a human right,” she said. “Any individual who exists in this world has to have an identity.”
UK condemns ongoing violence in Afghanistan, calls for immediate end to conflict
The UK has condemned continued violence and targeted attacks in Kabul and around the country and said all parties need to commit to a negotiated solution and start peace talks.
In a statement issued by the UK Embassy in Kabul on Tuesday, they stated that by their actions the perpetrators show their intent to intimidate through violence and terror – “they must be held accountable for their actions.”
The UK said: “The leaders and people of Afghanistan have shown their desire for peace and to exercise their full rights, including the fundamental right to live in safety and security.”
Commending the Afghan people on their bravery in defending and upholding the values of Afghanistan in search of peace, the UK stated it remains partners with Afghanistan in the fight against terrorism and the search for a political, negotiated settlement with the Taliban.
“There is an historic opportunity to bring an end to the conflict through a negotiated settlement with the Taliban.
“To realize this, the violence must stop, the targeted killing of civilians must stop and all parties must demonstrate their commitment to a negotiated solution and to peace by agreeing to the start of intra-Afghan negotiations without further delay,” the statement read.
This comes after a string of deadly attacks against Afghan security forces and targeted attacks against prominent Afghan figures.
The statement also comes amid stalled peace talks with the Taliban – talks that were scheduled to have started early last month in Doha.
Although some politicians have said in the past week that intra-Afghan negotiations would start this week, nothing has so far been confirmed.
Three security force members killed in Taliban car bomb
Three security force members were killed and 11 wounded when insurgents detonated a car bomb at the gate of a public protection forces compound in Gardez city, in Paktia province early Tuesday.
Local officials said insurgents first detonated the car bomb and then stormed the compound.
A brief gun battle ensued before two attackers were killed by security forces.
Among those wounded and hospitalized is a woman, officials said.
The Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack in a Twitter post.
