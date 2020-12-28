Afghan air airstrikes in Helmand Kill 11 Al-Qaeda members

(Last Updated On: December 28, 2020)

At least 11 Al-Qaeda members and two Taliban senior members killed during Afghan air forces airstrikes in Helmand province, the Ministry of Defense said.

According to the ministry, these strikes were conducted in the Nawa district.

These Al-Qaeda fighters used to train the Taliban to make bombs in Helmand, the ministry said.

“Massoud Ahmad who was the facilitator for Al-Q fighters in Helmand is among those killed by the airstrikes,” the ministry claimed.

Taliban did not comment yet.

This comes after the ministry claimed on Saturday at least four Al-Qaeda and 15 Taliban fighters were killed in Afghan air force strikes in the Nawa district of Helmand province.