AFF names players for training camp in Turkey ahead of Indonesia match

(Last Updated On: November 14, 2021)

The Afghan Football Federation has announced the names of 23 players who will take part in a training camp in Turkey ahead of this week’s match against Indonesia.

The national side will play Indonesia on Tuesday, November 16, at the Global Spor Arena in Antalya, Turkey.

According to the AFF, the following players have been called up: Owais Azizi, Faisal Hamidi, Mustafa Hadid, Hassan Amin, David Najm, Islamuddin Amiri, Sharif Mohammad, Najim Heydari, Masih Saighani, Milad Entezar, Farshad Noor, Faisal Shayesteh, Noor Hussein, Abasin Ali Khel, Omid Popalzi, Farid Sadat, Naeem Rahimi, Maziar Kouhyar, Zubair Amiri, Mostafa Zazi, Hossein Zamani, Noorullah Amiri, and Adam Najm.

The AFF said Imran Heydari, Jabbar Sharzeh, and Mustafa Azazavi have been left out due to injuries, while Amruddin Sharifi and Hamidullah Vakili aren’t able to travel due to visa problems.

The match will be broadcast live on Ariana Television this Tuesday at 6pm.

Also for viewers who don’t have access to TV, they can watch it live on Ariana Sport YouTube Channel.