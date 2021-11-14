Connect with us

AFF names players for training camp in Turkey ahead of Indonesia match

Published

31 mins ago

 on
(Last Updated On: November 14, 2021)

The Afghan Football Federation has announced the names of 23 players who will take part in a training camp in Turkey ahead of this week’s match against Indonesia.

The national side will play Indonesia on Tuesday, November 16, at the Global Spor Arena in Antalya, Turkey.

According to the AFF, the following players have been called up: Owais Azizi, Faisal Hamidi, Mustafa Hadid, Hassan Amin, David Najm, Islamuddin Amiri, Sharif Mohammad, Najim Heydari, Masih Saighani, Milad Entezar, Farshad Noor, Faisal Shayesteh, Noor Hussein, Abasin Ali Khel, Omid Popalzi, Farid Sadat, Naeem Rahimi, Maziar Kouhyar, Zubair Amiri, Mostafa Zazi, Hossein Zamani, Noorullah Amiri, and Adam Najm.

The AFF said Imran Heydari, Jabbar Sharzeh, and Mustafa Azazavi have been left out due to injuries, while Amruddin Sharifi and Hamidullah Vakili aren’t able to travel due to visa problems.

The match will be broadcast live on Ariana Television this Tuesday at 6pm.

Also for viewers who don’t have access to TV, they can watch it live on Ariana Sport YouTube Channel.

Former Ariana News video editor found dead

Published

1 hour ago

on

November 14, 2021

By

(Last Updated On: November 14, 2021)

The wife of Hamid Saighani, a former video editor for Ariana News, has confirmed the death of her husband.

Saighani’s wife, Fawzia Wahdat, an Ariana News anchor, confirmed in a Facebook post on Saturday that her husband had died in Kabul.

She said: “I lost Hamid.”

No details have been provided on the circumstances surrounding his death nor have authorities commented as yet.

Bayat Foundation delivers aid to Khost residents

Published

20 hours ago

on

November 13, 2021

By

(Last Updated On: November 13, 2021)

The Bayat Foundation has provided desperate families in Khost province with food parcels.

The charity organization’s officials say that the packages include rice, flour, and cooking oil.

Haji Mohammad Ismail, Deputy Chairman of the Bayat Foundation, said: “In its continued winter assistance, the Bayat Foundation has previously provided aid to people in Herat, Kandahar, and Mazar (Balkh) provinces.”

“Fortunately, now we came here to Khost province to provide assistance to a number of deserving and displaced people that were identified by the Bayat Foundation team,” Haji Mohammad Ismail added.

He said that the Foundation will distribute additional assistance to other provinces as well.

The recipients of the aid expressed their gratitude and thanked the foundation for providing them with food supplies.

Sediq-ul-Rahman, one recipient, stated: “We thank the Bayat Foundation that helped us. I ask [the organization] to help more needy families.”

* We Give So They May Live Campaign – Donate Here: www.helpafg.org

Ariana News and Ariana Television fully support the Bayat Foundation’s initiative to raise funds to provide emergency aid to poverty-stricken Afghans. As official media partners we appeal to you to help provide food essentials to as many Afghan families as possible.

 

One killed, two wounded in vehicle explosion in Kabul

Published

21 hours ago

on

November 13, 2021

By

(Last Updated On: November 13, 2021)

One person was killed and two wounded in an explosion in Kabul city on Saturday evening.

The explosion took place in the Golay-e-Mahtab Qala area in PD13 of Kabul’s Dasht-e-Barchi.

Zabihullah Mujahid, a spokesman for the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), said in a tweet that the explosion was apparently caused by a fire inside a vehicle.

He said that one person was killed and two others wounded in the blast.

Citing an IEA official and local residents, Reuters reported that a magnetic bomb attached to a minivan exploded in the area.

At least six people had been killed and at least seven wounded in the blast, Reuters reported citing the an IEA official.

No group or individual has claimed responsibility for the explosion. The area is heavily populated by Hazaras who have been the target in a series of attacks by the ISIS-K (Daesh) group.

