Advisory Board Won’t Be Parallel to HPC – Ghani

(Last Updated On: November 18, 2018)

President Ashraf Ghani assures that the advisory board is being formed as part of peace efforts and will not be a parallel organization to the High Peace Council.

Speaking to HPC leadership and members on Sunday at the Presidential Palace, Ghani reiterated that the advisory board will not be a body parallel HPC, but rather an “inclusive board” which will advise the gov’t and HPC on issues of national significance including peace.

The president also said that the ongoing talks and consultations are taking place for an intra-Afghan dialogue.

The remarks come days after President Ghani announced that it will establish a country-wide consultative board to advise the government and High Peace Council on the peace process.