Advisory Board for Peace Will Be Formed ‘This Week’

(Last Updated On: November 19, 2018)

The advisory board which will advise the government and High Peace Council (HPC) on peace efforts will be formed this week, the deputy head of Junbish-e-Milli party said on Monday.

Since last week, President Ashraf Ghani has met with a number of political figures including former President Hamid Karzai, First Vice President Gen. Abdul Rashid Dostum, Hezb-e-Islami leader Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, members of the Jamait-e-Islami party and Former Jihadi leader Abdulrab Rasul Sayyaf.

The president’s meetings come as part of the government’s efforts to form an advisory board which will facilitate peace negotiations with the Taliban.

“The President and First Vice President have met each other. They talked about the peace process and formation of an advisory board mostly comprised of political figures and members of national assembly & High Peace Council,” Abdullah Qarloq, the deputy head of Junbish-e-Milli party said.

According to Qarloq, the advisory board will be formed this week ahead of the Geneva conference on Afghanistan which is scheduled to take place on November 27-28.

The President’s office did not regarding the expected members of the board yet, but a day earlier President Ghani said that the board will not be a parallel organization to High Peace Council but rather an “inclusive board” which will advise the government and HPC on issues of national significance including peace.