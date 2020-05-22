Business
ADB’s governors approved ADB’s financial statements
The Board of Governors of the Asian Development Bank approved ADB’s financial statements in its first-ever virtual Annual Meeting.
ADB on its official website wrote that its Board of Governors had approved ADB’s financial statements and the allocation of its 2019 net income in the Annual Meeting today.
The annual meeting took place through video conferencing (VTC) Friday amid the COVID19 pandemic.
In his remarks to the meeting, ADB President Masatsugu Asakawa said, “Our immediate priority is to provide vital support to developing member countries as they confront the COVID19 pandemic and return their economies to a path of sustainable growth,”
“Your approval today of the financial statements and allocation of net income ensure that we have the tools and financial stability to address the enormous challenges that now affect the lives and economies of millions of people across our region,” he added.
The Chair of the Board of Governors said, “Our choices and efforts today will determine whether we can overcome the current health care and economic crises.”
He added, “The ADB should turn this crisis into an opportunity while enhancing knowledge sharing on COVID-19 policy responses and expanding support for low-income countries and vulnerable groups.”
The Board of Governors adopted a resolution to allocate $1.069 billion of net income from ADB’s 2019 ordinary capital resources.
The allocable net income will be distributed as follows:
- $615.7 million to support ADB’s capital adequacy to generate net income,
- $259.5 million to the Asian Development Fund, which provides grants to ADB’s low-income member countries,
- $130 million to the Technical Assistance Special Fund, which includes support to respond to the COVID19 pandemic,
- $30 million to the Regional Cooperation and Integration Fund,
- $24 million to the Climate Change Fund, and
- $10 million to the Asia Pacific Disaster Response Fund.
ADB is actively supporting its members as they address the effects of COVID-19 through its $20 billion response package announced on 13 April.
Business
Government to implement 430 projects – Baghlan
The Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation, and Livestock said Sunday that the government has begun implementing around 430 projects in Baghlan province to manage agricultural products.
Officials said that the projects include dozens of refrigeration systems, vegetable stocks, raisins storages, and other accessories aimed to improve the agricultural earnings of Baghlan farmers.
The project will cost AFN202 million and will be funded by the Ministry of Agriculture as well as 10 percent of it will be contributed by people.
According to reports, these fruit refrigeration systems and vegetable stocks have a capacity of preserving 3,335 tons of agricultural products.
Meanwhile, farmers in Baghlan insisted on timely completion of the projects saying that most of their agricultural products will stagnate in the lack of refrigeration systems.
The projects could provide job opportunities for 4,200 of the Baghlan residents during the implementation of these projects.
Business
220 kV power transmission line to Kunar; contract signed
Afghanistan signed into a contract Saturday to enable a 220 kV power transmission line to Kunar.
Arg announced that a contract to transfer 220 kV of electricity from Nangarhar to Kunar province was signed Saturday between Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat and Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd (KPTL).
The 300 megawatts project will be completed at a cost of $29.9 million in two years.
Dawood Noorzai, head of Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat, said the project would be completed on time.
Over 30,000 residential, industrial and commercial subscribers will benefit from the electricity, he added.
In addition, the line will lobby an electricity flow to Nuristan province as well.
This comes as the Taliban, for the first time, has called for better ties with India and has welcomed India’s assistance to Afghanistan, Indian media reports say.
Business
UN appeals financial aid for vulnerable countries
A UN report says that humanitarians are seeking nearly $7 billion to protect millions of lives in over 60 most affected countries amid the spread of COVID-19.
According to the report, the updated Global Humanitarian Response Plan provides help and protection that prioritize the most vulnerable in society, older people, people with disabilities, and women and girls, in particular.
UN Humanitarian Coordinator Mark Lowcock has warned of a significant rise in conflict, hunger, and poverty, as well as looming famine, unless action is taken now.
He has said, “If we do not support the poorest people – especially women and girls and other vulnerable groups – as they battle the pandemic and impacts of the global recession, we will all be dealing with the spillover effects for many years to come. That would prove even more painful, and much more expensive, for everyone.”
The report writes, “The updated plan builds on an earlier appeal made by the UN Secretary-General in late March which called for $2 billion.”
In a video message, urging donors to step up support to stop the pandemic from circling back around the globe, António Guterres says, “Humanitarian aid is not just a moral imperative; it is a practical necessity to combat the virus.”
He highlights, “If COVID-19 wreaks havoc in the poorest places, we are all at risk.”
