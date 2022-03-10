Business
ADB suspends TAPI project until IEA gains international recognition
The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has confirmed that work on the trans-nations Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline project has been suspended until the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) government has gained international recognition.
In response to an email sent to the ADB by Ariana News, an official confirmed that the project has been put on hold.
He said the ADB “has paused all its TAPI project due diligence and processing activities until further notice.”
According to the ADB, while the international community continues to assess the evolving situation in Afghanistan, the bank has decided to hold off on its assistance in Afghanistan. The official said the ADB however continues to consult with its shareholders and other stakeholders to monitor the situation in Afghanistan.
The $10 billion TAPI project to transport Turkmen natural gas through Afghanistan to Pakistan and India is one of the largest economic projects to date in the region.
“Some time ago, the Pakistani Minister of Economy said that we have a security problem and we cannot complete this project, and they have a problem with the fact that they want to eliminate India, but India will not be eliminated by Turkmenistan, which in fact is India’s last TAPI station, ” said Sayed Massoud an economic analyst.
IEA officials meanwhile said about two weeks ago that they had met with the TAPI project chief executive and the Turkmen ambassador to Kabul to discuss the project.
“The TAPI project is so important that it will change not only Afghanistan but also the region’s economy, and its first implication for Afghanistan is that it gives Afghanistan an international value.
“Second, common economic provisions create security and increase economic cooperation,” said Shirbaz Kaminzada, the President of the Afghanistan Chamber of Industries and Mines.
The TAPI project stretches for about 1,800 km and will transport about 33 billion cubic meters of Turkmen natural gas annually through Afghanistan to Pakistan and India.
Afghan, Pakistani officials hammer out transit agreement to facilitate trade
Afghanistan and Pakistan trade and transit officials met earlier this month to discuss the implementation of Temporary Admission Document (TAD) which would enable free movement of cargo trucks between the two countries.
Via video link on March 1, Afghanistan’s acting minister of industry and commerce, Nooruddin Azizi, and Pakistan’s advisor to the prime minister of Pakistan on commerce and investment, Abdul Razak Dawood, also discussed “the finalization of APTTA and other trade and transit matters”, the Pakistan government said in a statement Wednesday.
“Both sides agreed to allow free movement of trucks between Afghanistan & Pakistan subject to agreed modalities via TAD procedure and cross stuffing, effective from 21st March 2022,” read the statement.
“Transporters from Afghanistan side can apply to obtain TAD from Pak-Embassy at Kabul & consulate in Kandahar. Transporters from Pakistan side can apply to obtain TAD from Consulates of Afghanistan based in Peshawar & Quetta.”
Both sides termed it to be a historic moment and said they were committed to chart out a joint road map for the resolution of pending transit and trade issues.
The Afghanistan–Pakistan Transit Trade Agreement (also known as APTTA) is a bilateral trade agreement signed in 2010 by Pakistan and Afghanistan that calls for greater facilitation in the movement of goods amongst the two countries.
Afghan poultry sector in danger of collapsing: union
Afghanistan’s Poultry and Grain Production Union said on Tuesday that while almost $1.5 billion has been invested in the poultry sector in the country over recent years, the sector is in danger of collapsing.
According to union members, the volatility of the market and the importing of poultry and grain into Afghanistan over the past six months have created many problems for the sector and negatively affected poultry farmers and grain producers.
“We have invested nearly $1.5 billion in various areas of the poultry sector, but now we are facing various problems,” said Gull Murad Arab, a member of Nangarhar’s Chamber of Commerce and Investment.
“We have invested in this sector, but now we have lost the market completely,” said Haji Aziz, head of a grain processing plant.
Officials at the Afghan Ministry of Trade and Industry say they are committed to boosting domestic production and will take immediate action to support the sector.
“We have recently set up a committee to support domestic production, which works to promote domestic production,” said Nooruddin Azizi, acting minster of commerce and industries.
Economists say overcoming the current economic crisis in Afghanistan is only possible by supporting domestic production.
Afghan trucks carry goods to Central Asia for first time
For the first time, Afghan trucks have been allowed to carry commercial goods to Central Asia.
Officials said Tuesday Afghan trucks can now carry goods to Uzbekistan and through it to other Central Asian countries.
“We are seeking to enhance trade relations between friendly country Uzbekistan and Afghanistan,” Mawlawi Shoaib, head of imports and exports of Balkh customs, said during a ceremony that saw the first Afghan trucks leave for Uzbekistan through Hairatan port.
Shamsulhaq, a representative of AFSOTR company in Balkh, said that it was an honor for Afghans to see their cargo trucks being allowed to move to Central Asia.
Uzbekistan’s consulate in Mazar-e-Sharif city, also stressed the importance of expanding trade relations between Afghanistan and Pakistan.
Jafar Fatayov, Uzbekistan’s consul general in Mazar-e-Sharif, said that they hope to soon start the railway project and extend the Surkhan-Pul-e-Khumri power line, adding it would contribute greatly to the development of Afghanistan.
