Business
ADB report states 70% of Afghan transit trade diverted through Iran
The Asian Development Bank (ADB) said in a recent report that although Afghanistan has traditionally relied on Pakistan as a gateway to international shipping routes, recent trends indicate that 70 percent of Afghan transit trade is now diverted through Iran.
The ADB’s Corridor Performance Measurement and Monitoring (CPMM) Annual Report 2019, published this week, stated that Pakistan is still facing challenges in terms of removing barriers for road transport.
This shift away from Pakistan has been driven by lower costs from foreign ports and more attractive security deposit and detention tariffs for transit containers from shipping lines that operate at Iran’s seaports.
The report stated that in addition, diesel fuel in Iran ($0.06 per liter) is significantly less expensive than in Pakistan ($0.86 per liter), which provides an additional edge in terms of cost competitiveness.
Also, in the absence of a formal agreement with Pakistan, shippers and carriers face uncertainty in transit procedures, it added.
The report further stated that the CPMM trade facilitation indicator (TFIs) reported longer average border-crossing time, although relatively unchanged average border-crossing cost.
Total average transport cost showed an improvement, but both measures of speeds showed that trucks did not move as fast compared to 2018. The average border-crossing time between Afghanistan and Pakistan increased to 38.2 hours.
The time to cross Chaman was 60.1 hours, ranked as the most time-consuming border crossing point in 2019.
Peshawar took 45.8 hours and ranked the third most time-consuming, the report stated.
These samples were estimated from commercial shipments carrying goods destined for Afghanistan as well as Central Asia.
Following the approval of its National Transport Policy in 2018, Pakistan embarked on a series of reforms and initiatives to address structural inefficiencies and impediments, to increase exports through lowering cost and lead time of transportation.
The report recommended the implementation of the national single-window system and port community system (PCS) to reduce cargo dwell time in seaports.
It said better parking area design and queuing systems could improve efficiency and speed up border crossing.
Pakistan does not yet have a domestic regulation on the international carriage of goods on road, which is a fundamental condition to implement the Carriage of Goods by Road (CMR).
The report also stated that greater adoption of freight on rail and inland waterways would reduce freight costs and boost low-unit value exports such as agricultural produce.
Afghanistan and Pakistan have however reactivated talks on the Afghanistan–Pakistan Transit Trade Agreement 2010, which aims to attract transit from Central Asia to seaports south of Pakistan, the report stated.
Business
Afghan exports arrive in India after borders reopen
Fourteen trucks loaded with dried fruit and other goods from Afghanistan have arrived in India after the reopening of the Attari-Wagah border in Punjab, Indian officials confirmed Wednesday night.
According to The Hindu, the goods, valued at about US$670,000, will help the local market regain some economic momentum.
“The arrival of 14 trucks laden with dry fruits, mulathhi [liquorice] and other assorted goods in the last four days till July 21 worth over ₹5 crore ($670,000) has brought back a semblance of normalcy in the markets,” Ashok Sethi, Director of the Confederation of International Chambers of Commerce and Industry, told The Hindu.
Both Pakistan and India had suspended cross-border trade in March in order to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.
But on July 15, Pakistan gave the go-ahead for goods to be transported overland through the country to India in accordance with the Pakistan-Afghanistan Transit Trade Agreement.
Business
Afghanistan sends first consignment of dried fruit to China via Chabahar
The first shipment of goods from Afghanistan to China has been shipped through Shahid Beheshti port in Chabahar, Iranian officials confirmed on Sunday.
According to Director General of Sistan and Baluchestan Ports and Maritime Organization, Behrouz Aghaei, Chabahar port authorities have taken the step to facilitate trade between the two countries despite the coronavirus pandemic.
He said Chabahar port has been established to facilitate regular container transportation services to Asian countries for Afghanistan.
According to him, Afghanistan’s first shipment of dried fruit was sent to Tianjin Port in China via India’s port of Mundra.
He also said three consignments of Afghan goods were sent to India from Chabahar in the past month. This comes after a 2016 agreement between Iran, India, and Afghanistan to jointly establish a trade route for land-locked Afghanistan through Chabahar.
In the past week, consignments of wheat for Afghanistan have also been sent from India via Chabahar Port.
This, however, comes after a week of speculation about Iran having apparently decided to proceed with a railway line project from Chabahar to Zahedan, along the border with Afghanistan, alone, and not with India’s assistance.
Iranian media has stated Tehran decided to go ahead with construction on its own, citing funding delays by India as the reason.
But India has refuted these claims and said it remains “committed” to financing and building the railway line.
According to India’s Economic Times, senior officials at the Indian embassy in Tehran said India is “committed to building the Chabahar-Zahedan railway line and is continuously engaged with Iranian authorities concerned to take this important project forward.”
Business
