ADB report states 70% of Afghan transit trade diverted through Iran

Ariana News

Published

1 min ago

 on

(Last Updated On: July 23, 2020)

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) said in a recent report that although Afghanistan has traditionally relied on Pakistan as a gateway to international shipping routes, recent trends indicate that 70 percent of Afghan transit trade is now diverted through Iran.

The ADB’s Corridor Performance Measurement and Monitoring (CPMM) Annual Report 2019, published this week, stated that Pakistan is still facing challenges in terms of removing barriers for road transport. 

This shift away from Pakistan has been driven by lower costs from foreign ports and more attractive security deposit and detention tariffs for transit containers from shipping lines that operate at Iran’s seaports.

The report stated that in addition, diesel fuel in Iran ($0.06 per liter) is significantly less expensive than in Pakistan ($0.86 per liter), which provides an additional edge in terms of cost competitiveness. 

Also, in the absence of a formal agreement with Pakistan, shippers and carriers face uncertainty in transit procedures, it added.

The report further stated that the CPMM trade facilitation indicator (TFIs) reported longer average border-crossing time, although relatively unchanged average border-crossing cost.

Total average transport cost showed an improvement, but both measures of speeds showed that trucks did not move as fast compared to 2018. The average border-crossing time between Afghanistan and Pakistan increased to 38.2 hours.

The time to cross Chaman was 60.1 hours, ranked as the most time-consuming border crossing point in 2019.

Peshawar took 45.8 hours and ranked the third most time-consuming, the report stated. 

These samples were estimated from commercial shipments carrying goods destined for Afghanistan as well as Central Asia.

Following the approval of its National Transport Policy in 2018, Pakistan embarked on a series of reforms and initiatives to address structural inefficiencies and impediments, to increase exports through lowering cost and lead time of transportation.

The report recommended the implementation of the national single-window system and port community system (PCS) to reduce cargo dwell time in seaports.

It said better parking area design and queuing systems could improve efficiency and speed up border crossing.

Pakistan does not yet have a domestic regulation on the international carriage of goods on road, which is a fundamental condition to implement the Carriage of Goods by Road (CMR).

The report also stated that greater adoption of freight on rail and inland waterways would reduce freight costs and boost low-unit value exports such as agricultural produce.

Afghanistan and Pakistan have however reactivated talks on the Afghanistan–Pakistan Transit Trade Agreement 2010, which aims to attract transit from Central Asia to seaports south of Pakistan, the report stated.

Afghan exports arrive in India after borders reopen

Ariana News

Published

5 hours ago

on

July 23, 2020

By

(Last Updated On: July 23, 2020)

Fourteen trucks loaded with dried fruit and other goods from Afghanistan have arrived in India after the reopening of the Attari-Wagah border in Punjab, Indian officials confirmed Wednesday night. 

According to The Hindu, the goods, valued at about US$670,000, will help the local market regain some economic momentum. 

“The arrival of 14 trucks laden with dry fruits, mulathhi [liquorice] and other assorted goods in the last four days till July 21 worth over ₹5 crore ($670,000) has brought back a semblance of normalcy in the markets,” Ashok Sethi, Director of the Confederation of International Chambers of Commerce and Industry, told The Hindu.

Both Pakistan and India had suspended cross-border trade in March in order to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic. 

But on July 15, Pakistan gave the go-ahead for goods to be transported overland through the country to India in accordance with the Pakistan-Afghanistan Transit Trade Agreement.

Business

Afghanistan sends first consignment of dried fruit to China via Chabahar

Ariana News

Published

4 days ago

on

July 19, 2020

By

(Last Updated On: July 19, 2020)

The first shipment of goods from Afghanistan to China has been shipped through Shahid Beheshti port in Chabahar, Iranian officials confirmed on Sunday. 

According to Director General of Sistan and Baluchestan Ports and Maritime Organization, Behrouz Aghaei, Chabahar port authorities have taken the step to facilitate trade between the two countries despite the coronavirus pandemic.

He said Chabahar port has been established to facilitate regular container transportation services to Asian countries for Afghanistan.

According to him, Afghanistan’s first shipment of dried fruit was sent to Tianjin Port in China via India’s port of Mundra.

He also said three consignments of Afghan goods were sent to India from Chabahar in the past month. This comes after a 2016 agreement between Iran, India, and Afghanistan to jointly establish a trade route for land-locked Afghanistan through Chabahar.

In the past week, consignments of wheat for Afghanistan have also been sent from India via Chabahar Port.

This, however, comes after a week of speculation about Iran having apparently decided to proceed with a railway line project from Chabahar to Zahedan, along the border with Afghanistan, alone, and not with India’s assistance.

Iranian media has stated Tehran decided to go ahead with construction on its own,  citing funding delays by India as the reason.

But India has refuted these claims and said it remains “committed” to financing and building the railway line.

According to India’s Economic Times, senior officials at the Indian embassy in Tehran said India is “committed to building the Chabahar-Zahedan railway line and is continuously engaged with Iranian authorities concerned to take this important project forward.”

Business

COVID-19 wreaks havoc on livelihoods of Afghans: World Bank report

Ariana News

Published

1 week ago

on

July 16, 2020

By

Photo credit: World Bank
(Last Updated On: July 16, 2020)

COVID-19 will have a profound effect on Afghanistan’s economy which is likely to contract by between 5.5 percent and 7.4 percent this year, said the World Bank in its latest biannual Afghanistan Development Update. 

According to the World Bank, this will exacerbate poverty and lead to a sharp decline in government revenue.

“The COVID-19 crisis is having a devastating impact on the livelihoods of Afghans while undermining the government’s revenue collection and its capacity to finance comprehensive programs to save lives, protect the poor, and jumpstart the economy,” said Henry Kerali, World Bank Country Director for Afghanistan.

The report titled Surviving the Storm was released on Wednesday and examines the coronavirus impacts on Afghanistan’s economic development.

As stated in the report, COVID-19 has hit Afghanistan in the midst of a difficult political transition, an intensifying conflict, and significant uncertainty regarding future grant support.

“While a peace agreement has been signed between the US and the Taliban, laying the foundations for negotiation of a comprehensive political settlement, Taliban attacks on Afghan security forces have intensified,” the report states.

It also points out the future of international assistance remains in question, while the US has substantially reduced troop numbers this year, with further reductions likely.

Current grant pledges expire at the end of 2020, and international partners are due to consider future aid commitments at an international conference in November.

“Without progress towards a sustainable peace and commitments to continued grant support from international partners, medium-term prospects appear increasingly grim,” read the report.

The report warns that the proportion of Afghans living in poverty may increase from 55 percent in 2017 to between 61 percent and 72 percent in 2020 because of declining incomes and the rising cost of food. The report finds that economic activity plummeted in the first half of 2020 as lockdowns and social distancing measures to curb COVID-19 negatively impacted the industry and service sectors.

To address the impacts of the crisis, the report recommends that tightly constrained public expenditures be carefully prioritized to protect the most vulnerable and limit long-term economic damage.

The report highlights the need for continued financial support from development partners.

“Short-term measures are needed to support households through the current crisis, while improvements in the business regulatory environment and maintaining the core functions of government will pave the way for longer-term recovery,” said Kerali.

“Ongoing support from development partners will help finance critical government operations and restore private sector confidence. The World Bank is working closely with the Government of Afghanistan both to implement the short-term response and lay the foundations for longer-term recovery,” Kerali added.

For full report CLICK HERE

https://documents.worldbank.org/en/publication/documents-reports/documentdetail/132851594655294015/afghanistan-development-update-surviving-the-storm

