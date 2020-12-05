Latest News
ADB highlights importance of donor aid to roll out vaccine
The Asian Development Bank (ADB) said the pandemic has put enormous pressure on Afghanistan’s fragile health care system and the economy.
In an exclusive interview with Ariana News Narendra Singru, the ADB’s Country Director for Afghanistan, and Çiğdem Akın, Senior Public Management Economist, South Asia Regional Department emphasized the importance of financial aid for Afghanistan from donor countries.
Narendra Singru stated that the ADB in coordination with the Ministry of Public Health is planning to help roll out the inoculation program once the Covid-19 vaccine is available in Afghanistan.
“We will be having a high-level discussion with the government on having a comprehensive vaccination program in coordination with donor partners. It is important that the partners walk together to support the government in this particular vaccination program,” Singru stated.
“So we are working with the government especially with the Ministry of Public Health in preparing a comprehensive vaccination program.”
“Based on this particular plan and the cost that would be entailed in this particular program, ADB will work with the other development partners to support the government in form of a grant or technical assistance,“ he said.
Meanwhile, the ADB raised concerns over the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic stating that Afghanistan needs more assistance to tackle the problem.
The organization has announced a $100 million grant for Afghanistan, aimed at helping the Afghan government to respond to the pandemic and support health, social protection, and stabilization measures.
Çiğdem Akın stated: “We are very proud to announce the approval of the $100 million budget support grant for the government of Afghanistan which will help the government to implement its pandemic response measures.”
“Since the pandemic started in March the government of Afghanistan has launched some initiatives to increase the capacity of the health sector to provide social protection assistance for the poor and vulnerable groups as well as increased the macro-economic stabilization of the economy,” she added.
NDS arrests key Haqqani member in Kabul
The National Directorate of Security (NDS) has arrested a leader of the Haqqani Network along with seven of his men in an operation in Kabul city.
First Vice President Amrullah Saleh Saïd at his daily 6.30 am security meeting that the Haqqani leader has been identified as Mutiaullah.
The suspects, members of a Haqqani Network affiliated group Karwan Obaida, were apprehended with the assistance of members of the public.
Saleh also stated that a suspect thought to be involved in the ongoing string of magnetic IED explosions in Kabul has also been arrested.
The militant was identified as Rahmatullah.
Rahmatullah had allegedly hired a child to place IEDs on vehicles. He was paying the child 200 AFs a day, Saleh said.
According to Saleh, Rahmatullah had also repeatedly raped the child.
Saleh said more details would be shared with the media in the near future regarding this case.
Pakistan says fence along Durand Line is almost complete
Pakistan’s military has said it’s 2,600km fence along the porous border with Afghanistan will be completed within the next two months.
Speaking to VOA, Pakistan’s army media unit, Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), said on Friday the fence has already been installed along about 83 percent of the border and hundreds of new outposts and forts have been built along the line.
The program was launched in 2017 to block militant infiltration, smuggling and other illegal crossings.
ISPR said two three-meter-high mesh fences, a couple of meters apart, have been filled and topped with coils of razor wire, running through rugged terrain and snow-covered, treacherous mountains at elevations as high as 4,000 meters.
The ISPR also told VOA that it has attributed a “massive decrease” in the number of terrorism-related incidents in Pakistan to the border security project but they say Pakistani troops involved in building the fence have also come under militant attacks from the Afghan side and in some cases clashes with Afghan security forces.
The border, or Durand Line as it is commonly referred to in Afghanistan, has historically been disputed as it was an 1893 British colonial era demarcation.
Pakistan rejects the objections and maintains it inherited the international frontier after gaining independence from Britain in 1947.
VOA reported that the Pakistani army is also working on enhancing the security of the country’s more than 900-kilometer southwestern border with Iran and has already fenced off about 30 percent of the frontier.
This project is expected to be finished by the end of 2021, according to the ISPR.
HCNR is ready to fully engage with Taliban to end the war: Abdullah
Addressing the first meeting of the High Council for National Reconciliation, chairman Abdullah Abdullah said on Saturday that in order for Afghanistan to achieve peace, international and regional support is needed.
He said peace needs unity, consensus, and inclusivity in words and in action.
“Peace needs sacrifices, and we are ready to fully engage with Taliban to discuss all issues.”
Abdullah stated that from now on, regular meetings of the leadership committee of the HCNR will take place to discuss the peace process.
He stated that the primary demand of the people of Afghanistan is the reduction of violence, and a permanent ceasefire.
“The people of Afghanistan demand peace, and an end to war, violence and bloodshed. We have to end the war, and open a new peaceful chapter in our country. I do not have any personal agenda in seeking peace. My aim and only aim is a permanent peace in Afghanistan,” he said.
Abdullah stated the HCNR is committed to a just, lasting, and inclusive peace in Afghanistan. “We have the political will, and the support of the people to do so. However, peace doesn’t mean a return to the past. We are seeking a peace that offers a dignified future for everyone.”
“We are calling for a permanent ceasefire. War destroys the country, and everyone, but peace will guarantee a future for everyone,” he said.
According to him, the release of Taliban prisoners a few months ago had been a bold step and one that demonstrates that the people of Afghanistan are ready to make sacrifices if needed.
But he said both sides have to agree on how to preserve the achievements of the past, and at the same time move forward and have a political settlement.
“There might be a time that requires the decision of the people of Afghanistan, at that point we shall decide collectively on how to consult the people.”
Abdullah also thanked the United States, the European Union, NATO, Islamic countries, the IOC, regional countries, and Qatar for supporting the peace process.
“I thank the Republic’s negotiation team for their tireless efforts, and representing the republic. I also thank the Taliban negotiation team for their cooperation.
“I assure the Republic’s negotiation team that they enjoy the full support of the people of Afghanistan and the High Council for National Reconciliation.”
Former Jihadi leader Abdul Rab Rasul Sayyaf also addressed the meeting and said peace is a responsibility and that Afghans want peace with dignity – where the country’s national sovereignty is preserved and stated that he was ready to support the efforts of the reconciliation council.
Afghanistan’s former president Hamid Karzai also spoke and said “the people of Afghanistan have suffered a lot and now is the time for peace to come to the country. Peace is achieved when Afghans maintain unity and solidarity. It is the duty of Afghans to stop the bloodshed in Afghanistan.”
President Ashraf Ghani also addressed the landmark meeting and said there is a need for more consultations as the negotiations move forward.
He said that following this week’s breakthrough in the Doha talks deadlock, talks had now moved into the second phase.
“The first step showed that the task was not easy, but it came to fruition,” he said.
