ADB highlights importance of donor aid to roll out vaccine

(Last Updated On: December 5, 2020)

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) said the pandemic has put enormous pressure on Afghanistan’s fragile health care system and the economy.

In an exclusive interview with Ariana News Narendra Singru, the ADB’s Country Director for Afghanistan, and Çiğdem Akın, Senior Public Management Economist, South Asia Regional Department emphasized the importance of financial aid for Afghanistan from donor countries.

Narendra Singru stated that the ADB in coordination with the Ministry of Public Health is planning to help roll out the inoculation program once the Covid-19 vaccine is available in Afghanistan.

“We will be having a high-level discussion with the government on having a comprehensive vaccination program in coordination with donor partners. It is important that the partners walk together to support the government in this particular vaccination program,” Singru stated.

“So we are working with the government especially with the Ministry of Public Health in preparing a comprehensive vaccination program.”

“Based on this particular plan and the cost that would be entailed in this particular program, ADB will work with the other development partners to support the government in form of a grant or technical assistance,“ he said.

Meanwhile, the ADB raised concerns over the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic stating that Afghanistan needs more assistance to tackle the problem.

The organization has announced a $100 million grant for Afghanistan, aimed at helping the Afghan government to respond to the pandemic and support health, social protection, and stabilization measures.

Çiğdem Akın stated: “We are very proud to announce the approval of the $100 million budget support grant for the government of Afghanistan which will help the government to implement its pandemic response measures.”

“Since the pandemic started in March the government of Afghanistan has launched some initiatives to increase the capacity of the health sector to provide social protection assistance for the poor and vulnerable groups as well as increased the macro-economic stabilization of the economy,” she added.