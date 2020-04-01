ADB funds Nangarhar irrigation canal

(Last Updated On: April 1, 2020)

In order to irrigate the arid lands of the Nangarhar canal, the Asian Development Bank pays AFN143 million to construct a solar energy system of one megawatt, and five water pumps in the Ghuchak area of Nangarhar.

Officials said that with the construction of the solar energy system and the water pumps, around 4,000 hectares of land in the Nangarhar canal will be irrigated.

Some experts say that the funded money exceeds the budget of the canal and should be reconsidered.

Previously too, a $25 million fund allocated to the Nangarhar canal faced criticism.

