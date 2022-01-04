Activists call on IEA to ease media restrictions

(Last Updated On: January 4, 2022)

Media activists and members of the industry on Monday called on the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) to lift restrictions on the media and to support the inclusion of women in the industry.

Speaking at an event, media workers highlighted the need for restrictions to be curbed.

“At first they (women) were not allowed to work in the media. Their numbers have decreased slowly. Shortage of money has caused Sahar radio to close,” said Freshta Karimi, head of Radio Sahar.

“Women’s participation (in the media) in Jawzjan province is restricted by the Islamic Emirate. Every program has to be checked by the Islamic Emirate, and women are not allowed [to work in the media],” said Mohammad Rasoul, head of Armaghan radio in Jawzjan.

“Islamic Emirate should decrease taxes [on radio stations] and should help us to get electricity,” said Angar, head of Paigham radio.

This comes after dozens of media organizations closed after the takeover of the country by the IEA in mid-August. The media outlets were largely forced to close because of a lack of funds.

IEA officials meanwhile urged media representatives to stop programs that contradict IEA policy.

“Media in the Islamic government should operate like a religious school, and should act as a center for the Propagation of Virtue and the Prevention of Vice,” said Mawlawi Mansour, a senior member of the IEA.

“Freedom of speech should not undermine national unity and national identification, [we should] understand Afghanistan’s situation,” said Abdul Latif Nazari, deputy minister of economy.

This comes after the Afghan Journalists Association announced recently that 70 percent of journalists have lost their jobs and 70 percent of media organizations have closed due to financial problems.