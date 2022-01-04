Latest News
Activists call on IEA to ease media restrictions
Media activists and members of the industry on Monday called on the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) to lift restrictions on the media and to support the inclusion of women in the industry.
Speaking at an event, media workers highlighted the need for restrictions to be curbed.
“At first they (women) were not allowed to work in the media. Their numbers have decreased slowly. Shortage of money has caused Sahar radio to close,” said Freshta Karimi, head of Radio Sahar.
“Women’s participation (in the media) in Jawzjan province is restricted by the Islamic Emirate. Every program has to be checked by the Islamic Emirate, and women are not allowed [to work in the media],” said Mohammad Rasoul, head of Armaghan radio in Jawzjan.
“Islamic Emirate should decrease taxes [on radio stations] and should help us to get electricity,” said Angar, head of Paigham radio.
This comes after dozens of media organizations closed after the takeover of the country by the IEA in mid-August. The media outlets were largely forced to close because of a lack of funds.
IEA officials meanwhile urged media representatives to stop programs that contradict IEA policy.
“Media in the Islamic government should operate like a religious school, and should act as a center for the Propagation of Virtue and the Prevention of Vice,” said Mawlawi Mansour, a senior member of the IEA.
“Freedom of speech should not undermine national unity and national identification, [we should] understand Afghanistan’s situation,” said Abdul Latif Nazari, deputy minister of economy.
This comes after the Afghan Journalists Association announced recently that 70 percent of journalists have lost their jobs and 70 percent of media organizations have closed due to financial problems.
Afghan woman dies from the cold along Iran-Turkey border
Residents of the village of Balasour in Iran found two children next to their mother’s body on the border between Iran and Turkey, foreign media outlets reported.
Several Iranian and Turkish media outlets, including CNN Turk and Iranwire, quoted officials as saying that an Afghan woman who had tried to enter Turkey illegally died of cold but her two children aged eight and nine survived.
Footage released from this rural area also shows two young children, a girl and a boy, in a state of despair due to heavy snow and cold, and locals giving them hot water and food, RFE/RL reported.
According to RFE/RL the Turkish province of Van confirmed the death of the Afghan refugee woman in a statement on Sunday evening.
The statement said: “On January 1, reports of the death of a mother with her two children were made available in border areas while trying to enter Turkey via Iran. The woman’s children were rescued by locals.”
“It was later revealed that the death took place outside Turkey in Iranian territory in the village of Balasour. This village is located near the Turkish border. The body of this woman and her two living children were handed over to Iranian soldiers by local authorities.”
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s Foreign Ministry and the Afghan Embassy in Iran have not yet commented on the incident.
Snow, rainfall and flash floods forecast across Afghanistan for next two days
The Afghan Meteorological Department has warned that widespread snow and rain was expected to fall across a number of provinces in the country from Monday, and that flash floods could occur in places.
The department said in a statement that snow and rain are expected in 32 provinces. The only two provinces that look set to remain dry are Baghlan and Kunduz.
According to the statement, the conditions are expected to last throughout the day and into Tuesday.
The Meteorological Department of Afghanistan said they expect up to 50mm of rain in various parts of the country and the same amount of snow. Kabul can also expect snow for the next two days.
Meanwhile, Kabul residents started their day Monday wrapped up against the chill as snow started falling across the city early morning.
Earlier, Obaidullah Obaid, head of the Salang Pass Maintenance Department, told RFE / RL that snowfall and intermittent storms had started in Salang on Friday night and would continue for several days.
Obaid also said that the Salang Highway was closed to trucks.
Officials at the Ministry of Public Works have said the Bamiyan-Kabul and Ghor highways have been closed to traffic due to heavy snowfall.
According to the ministry, heavy snowfall has been reported in most provinces of the country, including Kabul.
Baghlan residents get emergency food aid, thanks to Bayat Foundation
Bayat Foundation officials distributed much-needed emergency food aid to at-risk, disabled, and displaced people and families in Baghlan province on Sunday as part of the charity’s ongoing efforts to provide food to as many people as possible across the country.
Included in the food parcels were flour, rice, and oil, which officials said will help families get through winter.
Bayat Foundation, which runs a winter aid campaign each year, recently stepped up efforts to reach as many at-risk people in the country. Already, tens of thousands of Afghans from around the country have received food parcels from the foundation.
The foundation’s deputy CEO, Haji Mohammad Ismail, told Ariana News that needy people, many of them disabled, received food aid on Sunday as part of their annual winter campaign.
“In continuation of Bayat Foundation’s campaign, today we distributed flour, rice and oil to deserving and disabled people. We will also distribute aid to people in other provinces,” he said.
“Bayat Charity Foundation continues to help at-risk people. We distributed foodstuff including flour, rice and oil to people after we identified those who were at risk,” said Khair Mohammad Saljoqi, a Bayat Foundation in northeastern Afghanistan.
Baghlan residents meanwhile welcomed the food parcels and said it would help ease the stress around the lack of food through winter.
“We are grateful to Bayat Foundation that helped us, they are patriotic and love their country,” said Guldana, a resident of Baghlan.
“Muslims are in a bad situation, they need one bag of flour, we are happy that Bayat Foundation assisted us,” said Tawab Udin, another Baghlan resident.
Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) officials meanwhile also welcomed the move and called on businesses and traders to also step in to help their fellow Afghans.
“We are grateful to Bayat Foundation as they helped people in need; people in Kunduz, Sheberghan, Jalalabad and Khost [among other provinces and cities],” said Abdur Raqeeb, a member of the IEA.
Bayat Foundation’s campaign comes amid an ongoing crisis in the country which is driving up poverty levels. The United Nations warned late last year that as many as 22 million people are going hungry and that a humanitarian crisis is busy unfolding.
