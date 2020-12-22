Latest News
Acting US secretary of defense pays unannounced visit to Afghanistan
President Ashraf Ghani met with US Acting Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller on Tuesday afternoon and discussed the peace process, the situation in Afghanistan and the region, and further support to the Afghan Security and Defense Forces, the Presidential Palace said.
According to the statement, Miller stressed the strategic relations between Afghanistan and the US, stating: “The United States will stand beside the government of Afghanistan to fight against terrorism.”
The US official also raised concerns about the high level of violence in the country and “the two sides emphasized a durable ceasefire” was needed.
He said the US has a steadfast commitment to Afghanistan, “especially in supporting its security and defense forces.”
Meanwhile, Ghani stated that the government has taken practical steps toward maintaining peace in Afghanistan and called on the Taliban to show their clear intentions (honesty) in this regard.
President Ghani stressed that US-Afghan relations is crucial to the joint fight against terrorism and termed the role of the United States essential in this regard.
Miller traveled to Afghanistan on Tuesday but due to security concerns, his arrival was not announced in advance.
While in Afghanistan, he also met with General Scott Miller, Commander Resolute Support Mission (RS) and US Forces Afghanistan (USFOR-A), in order to gain his assessment of the overall security situation.
Pakistan’s new visa processes in place and online applications accepted
Peace talks team member tells Meshrano Jirga ongoing war is Haram
A member of the Afghanistan Republic’s negotiating team told members of the Meshrano Jirga (Upper House of Parliament) that the current war in the country is Haram and that insurgents have been killing people every day in the name of Jihad.
Peace negotiator Attaullah Lodin said that the killing of Afghans is not Jihad and that the Taliban were not able to convince the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) that their war was legitimate.
“War has been ongoing under Jihad. Dozens of Afghans are killed every day; is the killing of Afghans Jihad? The current war is Haram; the Taliban failed to convince the Organization of Islamic [Cooperation] countries,” said Lodin.
Meanwhile, Fazl Hadi Muslimyar, Meshrano Jirga Speaker, said the Taliban’s negotiating team’s trip to Pakistan shows that the group is living under the realms of the Pakistan intelligence agency.
“The Taliban negotiating team’s trip to Pakistan and their inclusive discussion with Pakistani officials reveals that the group is living near ISI or Pakistan’s intelligence agency. We call on international communities to start heated discussions with Pakistan in order to help the Afghan peace process,” said Muslimyar.
“The parties should act unitedly regarding the crisis in the country. The negotiations are very important. Plans and necessary decisions should take in Afghanistan,” said Sayed Safiullah Hashimi, a member of the Meshrano Jirga.
The Afghan negotiating team stressed that government should meanwhile hand over the national peace policy to them for guidance.
