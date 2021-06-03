Latest News
Acting minister warns of ‘disaster’ if public fails to wear masks
Waheed Majroh, the acting minister of public health, said on Thursday that Afghanistan will face a disaster soon if people don’t pay attention to health protocols relating to COVID-19.
Speaking at a press conference on Thursday in Kabul, Majroh said that people must wear masks.
“We will face a disaster soon if people don’t pay attention to health advice by the Ministry of Public Health,” Majroh said adding that: “Creating health centers and beds is not the solution” to fight COVID19.
Majroh also said the ministry is trying to address the oxygen shortage problem in Kabul and Mazar-e-Sharif.
“We are faced with a lack of oxygen, and we are trying to resolve the situation and supply oxygen (to hospitals) in Kabul and Mazar.”
Majroh once again urged people to wear masks and avoid leaving home unnecessarily.
“People must wear masks and people should stay at home for two weeks, especially those who don’t need to go out for urgent work.” Majroh said.
This comes after a number of Kabul residents told Ariana News on Wednesday that some private hospitals are turning patients with COVID-19 away due to a shortage of oxygen.
According to the residents, the price of an oxygen cylinder has also recently increased from 600 AFN to 3,000 AFN in Kabul.
Oxygen production companies meanwhile say that power outages in Kabul have slowed the production of oxygen since Tuesday night.
The US Embassy in Kabul meanwhile issued a statement Thursday stating that its citizens have reported being denied admittance to hospitals due to a lack of space.
According to the embassy, hospitals are reporting shortages of supplies, oxygen, and beds for both COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 related patients.
In addition to this, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued a Level 4 Travel Health Notice and the Department of State has issued a Level 4 Travel Advisory advising against all travel to Kabul due to COVID-19, crime, terrorism, civil unrest, kidnapping, and armed conflict.
While commercial flight options from Hamid Karzai International Airport (HKIA) in Kabul remain available, the US Embassy has strongly advised that US citizens make plans to leave Afghanistan as soon as possible.
Given the security conditions and reduced staffing, the Embassy’s ability to assist US citizens in Afghanistan is extremely limited, the embassy stated.
Latest News
Four killed in magnetic IED blast in Kabul
At least eight people were killed or wounded in a blast on Thursday in Kabul city, police said.
Kabul police said the incident occurred in PD6 in Charqala area when a private car was targeted in a magnetic IED explosion.
Four people were killed and more than four were wounded in the blast, police said.
The wounded victims were taken to hospital, police added.
So far no group has claimed responsibility for the blast.
Police have started investigations.
Latest News
US military says it mistakenly killed 20 Afghan civilians last year
The US military says air and ground operations it conducted in Afghanistan last year unintentionally killed 20 civilians.
According to an annual report on civilian casualties submitted to Congress, the US Department of Defense (DoD) “assesses that there were approximately 23 civilians killed and approximately 10 civilians injured during 2020 as a result of US military operations.”
The Pentagon said in addition to the 20 deaths in Afghanistan, five people were injured in the country. The deaths and injuries took place in seven air and ground operations in January and February, the report said.
The number of civilians killed last year is far lower than in previous years.
In 2017, by contrast, the US military said it had killed nearly 500 civilians.
According to the report, although Congress allocates $3 million annually for financial compensation to the families of victims, no compensation has been paid to the victims killed and injured in 2020.
However, the number of victims that the Pentagon took responsibility for in its report is far below figures compiled by NGOs about civilian death tolls in areas where the US military is active, RFE/RL reported.
The monitoring group Airwars, which tracks civilian victims of air strikes, cited the United Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA), and said it counted 89 deaths and 31 people wounded in operations by US-led coalition forces.
Latest News
Pentagon reports military leaders planning post-withdrawal financial support
Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby said on Wednesday that the US is currently focusing on the post-withdrawal support process, which he says will be largely financial.
In a press briefing Wednesday, Kirby said: “I want to stress … that, right now, the focus of the post-withdrawal support to the Afghan … National Defense and Security Forces is going to be largely through financial means, with some over-the-horizon logistical support.”
“For example, aircraft maintenance, that’s really where the focus of the efforts are,” he said.
Marine Corps General Kenneth F. McKenzie, the commander of U.S. Central Command, and his staff are working now to develop that plan in Afghanistan before the US leaves, Kirby said.
The Defense Department is also working with the State Department regarding the diplomatic efforts required for over-the-horizon basing opportunities in the region, he added.
Financial support for the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces — meant to provide resources for such things as salaries for soldiers and police — is expected to continue much as it has for most of the last 15 years, Kirby said.
Over-the-horizon capacity includes the ability to continue to protect the United States from the terrorist threats that exist in any nation in the region, even if the US is not specifically in that country. The US already has such capabilities in the Middle East, and more will come.
“We already have at our disposal over-the-horizon counterterrorism capabilities to support our desires that no additional threats to our homeland can emanate from Afghanistan,” Kirby said.
“That said … we want to have additional capabilities, and we’re working through that,” he added.
Kirby also explained why it’s important, once the US leaves Afghanistan, that the airport in Kabul remains secure and open to operations.
“The airport would provide, obviously, aside from the transportation support for people and for equipment … it would also provide a needed logistical hub, not just for our embassy, but for the embassies of other nations that want to maintain diplomatic presence there in Afghanistan,” he said.
“Obviously, in a country like Afghanistan, security of that logistical hub is important, and you want to make sure that, that it can … be properly ensured and protected.”
Four killed in magnetic IED blast in Kabul
US military says it mistakenly killed 20 Afghan civilians last year
Pentagon reports military leaders planning post-withdrawal financial support
Six Pakistani al-Qaeda militants killed in Helmand airstrike
Acting minister warns of ‘disaster’ if public fails to wear masks
Over 200 injured as Israeli police and Palestinians clash
US ready to lift many sanctions but Iran says it wants more
Israeli police throw stun grenades during clashes at Al-Aqsa mosque
35 killed in Gaza, 5 in Israel, as violence escalates
Biden administration approved $735 million arms sale to Israel – sources
Pas Az Khabar: Concerns over spread of COVID-19 third wave in Afghanistan discussed
Morning News Show: Extortion on highways discussed
Zerbena: Criticizes raise over Herat customs corruption
Sola: Negotiating team members head to Doha
Zerbena: Challenges in transport sector of Afghanistan discussed
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
US defense budget for 2022 includes $3.3 billion for Afghanistan
-
Latest News4 days ago
Soccer-Chelsea win Champions League as Havertz goal tames City
-
Latest News5 days ago
Four killed in blast targeting Alberoni University bus in Bagram
-
Latest News3 days ago
UK accelerates plans to resettle Afghan translators
-
Latest News3 days ago
Tarzan actor Joe Lara dies in plane crash
-
Latest News5 days ago
NSA says there’s been no sign of Taliban leader for a year
-
Latest News3 days ago
Asghar Afghan sacked as captain over Zimbabwe loss
-
Latest News1 day ago
Turkey agrees to run Kabul airport in NATO deal: UAE report