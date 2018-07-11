Acting Mayor of Kabul to be Referred to AGO Over Corruption Charges

(Last Updated On: July 11, 2018 6:24 pm)

The parliament audit commission says it will refer acting mayor of Kabul Abdullah Habibzai to the Attorney General’s Office (AGO) over corruption charges.

Head of the commission Hafiz Mansoor on Wednesday said that based on residents’ complaints, the acting Mayor Habibzai has changed the master plan of Kabul’s Dasht-e-Barchi area and that embezzled a large sum of money in this regard.

“The overall decision is that Kabul mayor is a corrupt person and he is not ready to answer the questions of the people,” Mansoor said. ” Soon he [Habibzai] will be officially referred to the Attorney General’s Office.”

However, Kabul’s Acting Mayor Habibzai considered the allegations as “baseless” and that the decision has been taken based on MPs personal interests.

“We have been working to implement our deployment plans and its natural when some people to don’t reach to their personal goals, will make conspiracies,” he said.

The parliament audit commission, meanwhile, urged the Attorney General’s Office to “comprehensively” investigate the cases related to Kabul Municipality and prevent any kind of corruption in the institution.