Latest News
Acting Interior Minister Haqqani shows face for first time
Sirajuddin Haqqani, the acting interior minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) and a longtime leader of the so-called Haqqani network with a US bounty on his head, has appeared in front of the media for the first time.
Haqqani, nicknamed Khalifa, made the rare public appearance during a ceremony that saw the graduation of hundreds of police officers in Kabul on Saturday.
“Since we had not appeared in front of the media, we have now openly appeared in front of the media in order to build trust. Allah Almighty bestowed on us this honor and happiness,” Haqqani said.
In his speech, Haqqani gave serious orders to the security forces over the ongoing house search operation, telling them not to harass people and reach out to the local religious scholars if they encounter any problems during the operation.
“Please be patient and do not harass people during house to house searches and seek help from local clerics in case of any problems,” Haqqani said.
He also said that the IEA was committed to the Doha agreement signed with the United States in 2020 that paved the way to a pullout of US-led international troops that culminated in late August.
Haqqani told the graduating police cadets that the world faces no threat from Afghanistan; and countries that used to spend large sums of money on war in the past can now spend it on the development of Afghanistan.
“We also assure the world that no country will be threatened from Afghanistan’s soil. We protect the lives and property of the people, and it is our responsibility,” Haqqani added.
Haqqani had never allowed himself to be filmed, and an FBI notice of a $10 million bounty on his head for alleged activities featured only a blurry image of a bearded man mostly shrouded by a blanket.
The ceremony was also addressed by Deputy Prime Minister Abdul Salam Hanafi who said IEA was planning to have 350,000 security personnel to ensure security and defend Islamic values and Afghanistan’s territorial integrity.
“The leaders of the Islamic Emirate are committed to building a national and professional police, national and professional army and national and professional security force; we wholeheartedly support all our national facilities,” said Hanafi.
A total of 470 cadets including women graduated from Kabul Police Academy on Saturday.
The force has been trained at the center for four years in the criminal, logistical and border fields, and will be deployed in government departments according to their profession.
Latest News
US hopes to complete resettlement of stranded Afghan refugees in August
The US is planning to complete in August the resettlement of Afghan refugees stranded by its withdrawal from the country last year, a senior State Department official has reportedly said on Friday.
So far, 85,000 Afghan refugees have been resettled in the US and thousands more remain in facilities in the United Arab Emirates, Albania, Mexico and other countries, the official told reporters on Friday, Bloomberg reported.
The official said the procedures for processing several thousand of those who have a “pathway” to resettlement in the US has now been established after being delayed by requirements for vaccines, medical checks and vetting by biometric teams flown in from the US.
Meanwhile, a US official met thousands of Afghan refugees in the UAE, apologized to them and promised to speed repatriation for some to the US. Some others, however, might never get US visas, the official suggested.
“I told them that I was really sorry it was taking so long and I was as frustrated as they were, frankly,” the senior US official said as reported by Al Jazeera. “But I also asked for their understanding of how hard we’ve been working to get the systems going.”
A US congressman has also called for addressing the issue of stranded Afghan refugees.
“For all of us who served in the military, who know our partners in Afghanistan and Iraq were so important, it’s great to be able to give back to them,” Congressman Darrell Issa said on Friday.
Latest News
Blast hits mosque in Paktia, causes casualties
An explosion went off in a mosque in Afghanistan’s eastern province of Paktia on Friday, an official said.
The incident happened in Dand Aw Patan district shortly after the Friday congregation prayers at the mosque, said Khaliq Yar Ahmadzai, the provincial director of information and culture.
He said that the injured were taken to hospitals.
Meanwhile, local residents said that at least two people were killed while 15 others were injured in the explosion.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the bombing.
Ahmadzai said security forces launched an investigation into the incident.
Latest News
UNICEF reports15% of $2 billion needed for Afghan children has been collected
The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has announced that 15 percent of aid has so far been collected following a $2 billion request for assistance to children in Afghanistan.
In their latest situation report, UNICEF said the UNICEF Afghanistan Humanitarian Action for Children (HAC) appeal is the largest in the history of the organization, valued at $2 billion for 2022.
The organization said that thanks to partners’ generous contributions, the appeal is currently 15 percent funded.
According to the report, over 2,7 million people were reached with basic primary health care services provided by 10,200 health workers in 1,031 health facilities across 17 provinces.
In addition, 8.6 million children under five years of age were reached through a four-day nationwide national polio immunization campaign launched mid-January.
Also 281,302 children were reached with education services through 8,982 community-based education classes.
Saar: OIC’s engagement with IEA discussed
Acting Interior Minister Haqqani shows face for first time
Afghanistan beat Bangladesh by eight wickets to level T20I series
Hong Kong reports 37,529 new COVID-19 cases, 150 deaths
US hopes to complete resettlement of stranded Afghan refugees in August
Samangan residents get much needed aid from Bayat Foundation
Mullah Yaqoob calls on Ulema to help organize and reform army
Dozens of Daesh militants surrender to IEA in Nangarhar: Officials
Education minister says schooling will be provided to all children
One killed, 14 injured in Badghis mosque blast
Saar: OIC’s engagement with IEA discussed
Exclusive Interview with Acting Minister of Agriculture Abdul Rahman Rashid
Saar: UNSC meeting on Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: US Secretary of State’s concerns over human rights in Afghanistan discussed
Saar: 2nd anniversary of Doha deal discussed
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
US deports first Afghan back to Afghanistan
-
World5 days ago
Five dead as man kills three children and himself in California church
-
World4 days ago
Presidents of 8 EU states call for immediate talks on Ukrainian membership
-
Business4 days ago
Pakistan hands over 3,600 tons of wheat seed to Afghanistan
-
Latest News4 days ago
World wants 15 traitors to be included in government: IEA official
-
Latest News4 days ago
UN Security Council to hold meeting on situation in Afghanistan
-
Business4 days ago
Chamber claims corruption, insecurity eradicated in Afghanistan
-
Latest News4 days ago
Afghans with legal documents, invitations can travel: Mujahid