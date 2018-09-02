Acting FM Rabbani Meets Pakistani Envoy amid Consulate Issue in Jalalabad

(Last Updated On: September 02, 2018 6:55 pm)

As Pakistan Consulate remains closed in Jalalabad City, the Acting Foreign Minister Salahuddin Rabani on Sunday met with Pakistan Ambassador Zahid Nasrullah Khan in Kabul.

According to a statement released by Foreign Affairs Ministry (MoFA), Rabbani said that supporting the Afghan peace process can “positively” affect the bilateral relations.

Pakistani envoy also emphasized the support of Pakistan to Afghanistan’s stance for the Moscow meeting.

The Acting Foreign Minister, meanwhile, stressed the need for addressing the Pakistani Consulate issue in Jalalabad City.

“Both sides talked on political and economic relations, security, peace process, regional cooperation, and extension of refugees’ residence,” the MoFA statement said.

The meeting comes days after Pakistan consulate was closed in Jalalabad City, the provincial capital of eastern Nangarhar province over alleged interference by the provincial governor and a lack of security.