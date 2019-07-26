Accused of Corruption; Tamim Walid Has Been Appointed Into Two Positions

(Last Updated On: July 26, 2019)

Tamim Walid, who has been appointed as the Ambassador of Afghanistan to India, started his job as the Customers Deputy at the Ministry of Finance on Thursday, July 25th while he is accused of administrative corruption and embezzlement.

The appointment of Walid concurrently into two senior positions in the government though he is accused of committing corruptions is followed by strong criticisms.

“The appointments are political; based on ethnicity and political party. There are too many people who have several cases of corruption but they are being appointed into different positions in the government,” said Ezatullah Adeeb, an official of the Afghanistan Integrity Watch.

The politicians in Kabul say that President Ghani hurts the country’s prestige by appointing an introducing an accused person as an ambassador to another country,” said Mohammad Haidari, a political commentator.

Recently, Amrulllah Saleh, the running mate of President Ghani in the upcoming presidential election, announced that appointing or discharging are stopped until the end of the election process, but it seems that they are going on yet.