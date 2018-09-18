ACCRA Stops Distribution Process of Paper ID Cards

(Last Updated On: September 18, 2018 5:56 pm)

Afghanistan Central Civil Registration Authority (ACCRA) has stopped the distribution process of paper National Identity Card (Tazkira) across the country.

“The campaign for distribution of paper ID cards which was aimed to boost the election process, has been ended, the teams will remain only for displaced people in some provinces,” said Humayoun Muhtat, Head of ACCRA.

He said the citizens can apply for receiving electronic ID cards (e-Tazkira).

After stopping the distribution process of paper ID cards, the ACCRA apparently aims to accelerate the distribution process of e-Tazkira which was officially launched by President Ghani despite strong objection of his Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah months ago.

The Chief Executive Office had insisted that the distribution process of electronic ID cards should be suspended, following the disagreements over usage of the term “Afghan” as the nationality in the cards.

However, people urge the leaders to end their dissensions and led the process to be launched across the country.

“Distribution e-Tazkira is a good step but the demands of the citizens should also be considered,” said a university student Abbas.

“Lack of a clear estimation of the population is the main reason behind the ongoing challenges in the country. E-Tazkira should be distributed,” said a Kabul resident Faiz Ahmad.