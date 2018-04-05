ACCRA Reports of Progress In E-NIC Issuance Process  

(Last Updated On: April 05, 2018 6:27 pm)

The dispute between ARG and Sapedar Palace over the issuance of electronic National Identity Card (e-NIC) has been resolved to a great extent, the Afghanistan Central Civil Registration Authority (ACCRA) said Thursday.

Since a month or so the bio-registration process for e-NIC in Presidential Palace is ongoing and according ACCRA more than 1,500 people including government officials have completed the biometric process and their names have been entered in the database.

The ACCRA Spokesman Rohullah Ahmadzai said that the authority is ready for distributing the electronic ID cards (Tazkera), but it still awaits presidential order to start the process.

“The dispute over distribution of eTazkira has been resolved to a great extent,” Ahmadzai said.

However, a government source told Ariana News that the disagreements between the President and Chief Executive offices still persist over legal issues of the e-NIC that halts to rollout process.

This comes as last December, a joint parliamentary commission approved a presidential decree to pave the way for the start of the process.

The decree by President Ashraf Ghani was issued to modify the controversial article 6 of the census law which prevented the launch of electronic national ID cards distribution since a long period of time.

The decree stated that the nationality of the ID card holders should be mentioned as Afghan while the religion should also be reflected in the card as Islam.