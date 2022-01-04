According to the association, Afghanistan produced 900,000

(Last Updated On: January 4, 2022)

Square meters of carpets in 2021 of which 95 percent were exported under Pakistan’s name to international markets.

Noor Ahmad Noori, the head of the association, stated: “The main complaint that producers are raising is regarding exports of their products.”

Afghan economic experts also called for government support in the carpet industry.

“It is very important for the government to work on promoting [the carpet sector] and support them in order to create jobs and boost the economy of Afghanistan,” said Sayeed Rahmad Omran, an economic expert.

The association meanwhile stated around

1.5 million People work in the carpet sector.