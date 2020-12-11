Acclaimed Afghan novelist laid to rest in Kabul

(Last Updated On: December 11, 2020)

Mohammad Azam Rahnaward Zaryab, Afghanistan’s most celebrated novelist, died of Covid-19 at the age of 76 on Thursday night.

Zaryab was hospitalized at Sardar Mohammad Daoud Khan Military Hospital due in the past few days, doctors stated.

The funeral ceremony of the acclaimed writer was held on Friday and laid to rest at Shohadai Salehin cemetery in Kabul city.

Zaryab was graduated from the Journalism Faculty of Kabul University and gained his Master’s Degree from the University of South Wales in the UK.

Zaryab was known for Char Gerd-e-Qala Gashtom, Gulnar, and Ayeena, and Darwesh-e-Panjum, famous novels.

Meanwhile, President Ashraf Ghani shared his condolence over the death of Rahnaward Zaryab with his family and cultural community, said the presidential Palace in a statement.

According to the statement death of Zaryab is a big loss to the country.

Abdullah Abdullah, Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation, and other politicians and cultural analysts expressed their condolence with his family members and said that his death is a big loss to the country.