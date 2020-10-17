Featured
Acclaimed Afghan musician Dur Mohammad Kishmi has died
Afghanistan’s well known and much-loved musician Dur Mohammad Kishmi died on Friday night in Takhar province in northern Afghanistan, his family and officials confirmed Saturday.
Kishmi had reportedly suffered from heart problems and died at a hospital in Takhar, officials said.
Fans of Kishmi have said the singer’s death is a great loss for Afghan music and art.
The Afghan ministry of information and culture also stated his death is a great loss to folk music in Afghanistan.
He was born in 1934 in Kishm district, Badakhshan province and started singing folk songs in Badakhshan in 1951.
Not only did he have an enormous following in Afghanistan but also performed in various countries around the world over the years including Germany, Spain, Turkmenistan, Tajikistan, Iran and Saudi Arabia.
Ghani hands over Kabul security responsibility to Saleh
Amid rising crime levels in the country, Afghanistan’s President Ashraf Ghani has handed over the responsibility of overseeing the security of Kabul to First Vice President Amrullah Saleh for the next few weeks.
In a message on his Facebook page on Friday night, Saleh said: “I will be able to reach Kabul security issues directly for a few weeks.”
He said he will take “no pity” on criminals in terms of implementing the law so as “to provide security to the people”.
He stated he will also continue to carry out his other duties, as in the past.
“I will fulfill my other duties and responsibilities as in the past. Implementing the Security Agreement will be part of this program. I know Kabul like the back of my hand. All my other duties and responsibilities will be performed as usual.
“A list of thieves – thugs – harassers – extortionists – lawbreakers – usurpers of public property and people – habitual criminals who operate under the guise of and seemingly law-abiding bullies are all drawn up,” he said.
He also said that further strengthening Afghanistan’s security institutions and bringing them closer to the public is another part of the program.
Saleh called on the public to work with security forces to cut down on crime.
Armenia, Azerbaijan accuse each other of violating truce
Baku on Saturday said 13 civilians were killed and more than 3 wounded in the city of Ganja by an Armenian missile attack.
Yerevan in turn accused Azerbaijan of continued shelling – as each side accused the other of attacks in violation of a Russian-brokered truce.
The fighting, over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh territory, is the worst in the region since Azerbaijan and ethnic Armenian forces went to war in the 1990s over the same region.
Nagorno-Karabakh is a breakaway Azeri region predominantly populated and governed by ethnic Armenians.
Experts and diplomats warned the conflict risks creating a humanitarian disaster, especially if it draws in Russia and Turkey, Reuters reported.
Reuters stated that one of its photographers, in Ganja, saw rescuers working at the scene on Saturday morning of an area that had been shelled and that some houses had been almost leveled.
Hundreds of people have died in a flare-up since September 27 and there were further signs on Saturday that the ceasefire agreed a week ago – to allow the sides to swap detainees and the bodies of those killed – had all but broken down.
Khalilzad claims Iran not entirely supportive of peace process
American peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad said efforts are being made to establish an international support group for the Afghan peace process and that hopefully, this group will be able to encourage Iran to support the peace process.
Speaking to Andrew Wilder, vice president of the Asia center of the US Institute of Peace, during a Pearson Institute webinar, Khalilzad said the US is involved in discussions with the Afghans, neighboring countries and other countries “to establish an international support group for peace in Afghanistan because there is an internal dimension to the conflict in Afghanistan and [also] a regional and international dimension to it.”
“I hope we will have the announcement of an international support group that could meet relatively soon,” he said.
Khalilzad stated that many countries in the region realize the benefits of having a peaceful Afghanistan – especially in terms of investment and trade, which includes Pakistan that “sees an opening to Central Asia” through Afghanistan.
In line with this, the US is seeking to forge an agreement between Afghanistan and Pakistan to ensure neither country will provide havens to terrorist groups.
With regards to Afghanistan’s western neighbor, Iran, he said “there are two Irans; the foreign ministry Iran which says positive things and makes statements that could be construed as supporting the peace process,” but then there is the other Iran that would like to “keep the US entangled in a war.”
Iran “appears to want the war to go on rather than for the peace process to succeed,” he said adding that “we would like Iran … to participate in the regional efforts in support of peace.”
Referring to the proposed support group, he said such a body would hopefully be able to encourage Iran “to be supportive of peace efforts”.
“The current situation is a mixed one,” he noted.
On the current high levels of violence in the country, Khalilzad said there had been significant fighting in the “countryside” and “we are discussing with both sides, with the Taliban, to reduce the attacks.”
He stated that both the Afghan side and the Taliban are involved in the violence but said it is not only the Taliban involved in attacks but other groups are also playing a part.
One group was mentioned, which he said was ISIS but he added that “there are also neighbors that are not being entirely helpful.” However, he did not name the country.
Efforts were meanwhile being made to reduce attacks as continued high levels of violence could undermine the people’s faith in the peace process, he said.
On questions raised over the Taliban’s commitment to the negotiations and peace process and how to counter the perception that the Taliban thinks it has already won, Khalilzad said the Taliban appears serious about the process and has sent a high-ranking team, mostly from its leadership, to negotiate.
“They have a strategy, a plan on how to negotiate,” he said adding that there were some differences of opinions within the Taliban’s team with regard to what type of settlement should be reached.
He stated that the US has however reached an agreement with the Afghan government on an end-state to the negotiations and are working ”together, to cooperate, to get to that end-state during the negotiations.”
Many countries, including the United Nations Security Council, have said the return of an Islamic Emirate is not acceptable, many neighboring countries and allies are saying the same, he said.
The Taliban however would like to be accepted as a legitimate player, he noted adding that this could not happen if they refuse to accept a “reduction in violence if they don’t observe basic human rights.”
He said the Taliban has been told: “what they decide with other Afghans will determine what we [the US] do in relation to them.”
Khalilzad stated the peace process has its challenges – pointing out it has been 40 years of war and there has been “a lot of mistrust among Afghans,” and distrust between the US and the Taliban – which are all understandable, he said.
Questioned on what an actual end-state entails, Khalilzad said the US has stated it wants to see a united, sovereign Afghanistan that is at peace with itself and one that has a representative government that is broadly acceptable to the Afghan people – also that the gains of the past 19 years are preserved.
