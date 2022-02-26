Business
ACCI welcomes Pakistan’s move to establish a legal barter system
The Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment (ACCI) on Saturday welcomed Pakistan’s move to establish a legal mechanism to provide for barter trade with two sanctions-hit neighbors — Afghanistan and Iran.
The decision was taken at a meeting of Pakistan’s Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) on Thursday.
The ACCI said the adoption of the mechanism would be effective in preventing the smuggling of goods between the two countries.
“We are in favor of legal trade and good trade relations and mutual respect both with the countries of the region and with the whole world,” said ACCI deputy chief Mohammad Younus Mohmand.
Economists believe that improving trade and economic relations between Afghanistan and Pakistan are key to increasing imports and exports between the two countries.
“If the Pakistanis use honesty in these matters, it is a big step, which is in fact a regional move, and it can be a good help in strengthening the Afghan economy and building trust in the Afghan economy, and it is not an easy step,” said Sayed Massoud, an Afghan university lecturer.
According to an official statement issued by Pakistan, the meeting, presided over by Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin, focused on a commerce ministry’s summary for “grant of regulatory support for establishing barter trade arrangements with Afghanistan and Iran”.
After discussions, the consensus “allowed regulatory cover to barter trade arrangements by amending relevant provisions” of the export and import policy orders.
Trade between Pakistan and Iran has stagnated for more than a decade mainly due to US sanctions on Tehran, while Pak-Afghan formal trade has suffered in the absence of a banking system in Afghanistan and Washington’s decision to freeze Afghanistan’s foreign reserves.
As a way out, the Quetta Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Iran’s Zahidan Chamber of Commerce and Industry signed an agreement in November last year for a barter trade mechanism. Subsequently, other chambers of the two countries were also brought into the same system.
The same mechanism would also be replicated with Afghanistan given its heavy reliance on Pakistan for essential commodities, Dawn News reported.
US issues new general license on Afghanistan financial transactions
The US Treasury on Friday issued a new general license allowing international aid organizations and private firms to conduct commercial and financial transactions with Afghan government institutions.
The new license represents a shift in US policy that had impeded ordinary commerce with Afghan government agencies headed by US sanctioned Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) and Haqqani Network leaders since they came into power in August, Reuters reported.
The new license maintains prohibitions on transactions with sanctioned leaders and other blocked individuals and excludes transfers of luxury items.
The license makes clear “that while sanctions on the Taliban (IEA) remain in place, this action facilitates the private companies and aid organizations working with governing Afghan institutions and paying customs duties, fees and taxes,” a senior administration official told reporters on a conference call.
The new license is part of what US officials said are ongoing US efforts to help contain an economic collapse that quickened in August when Washington and other donors cut financial aid underpinning 75 percent of Afghanistan’s public spending.
“Our action today recognizes that in light of this dire crisis, it is essential that we address concerns that sanctions inhibit commercial and financial activity,” Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo said in a statement.
The license, signed and published by the US Treasury Department on Friday, stated: “Authorizing Transactions Involving Afghanistan or Governing Institutions in Afghanistan (a) To the extent authorization is required and except as provided in paragraph (b) of this general license, all transactions involving Afghanistan or governing institutions in Afghanistan prohibited by the Global Terrorism Sanctions Regulations, 31 CFR part 594 (GTSR), the Foreign Terrorist Organizations Sanctions Regulations, 31 CFR part 597 (FTOSR), or Executive Order (E.O.) 13224, as amended, are authorized.”
The Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) of the US Department of Treasury explained that the new license, GL 20, “authorizes financial transfers to or involving all governing institutions in Afghanistan — including but not limited to the DAB (Central Bank), Ministry of Education, Ministry of Energy and Water, Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation, and Livestock, and Ministry of Public Health — or to or involving state-owned or -controlled companies and enterprises in Afghanistan, including Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (DABS), provided there are no financial transfers to the Taliban (IEA), the Haqqani Network, any entity in which the Taliban (IEA) or the Haqqani Network owns, directly or indirectly, individually or in the aggregate, a 50 percent or greater interest, or any blocked individual who is in a leadership role of a governing institution in Afghanistan,”
Examples of activities authorized by GL 20 includes “commercial transactions involving Afghanistan, including imports from Afghanistan, exports to Afghanistan, and commercial transactions within or involving the geographical territory of Afghanistan.”
It also includes “dealings with state-owned or -controlled companies and enterprises in Afghanistan, including the electrical utility Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (DABS).”
Other inclusions are as follows:
- Payment of taxes, fees, or import duties, or the purchase or receipt of permits, licenses, or public utility services, provided that such payments do not relate to luxury items or services;
- Financial institutions’ processing of transactions to, from, or transiting Afghanistan, including clearing, settlement, and transfers through, to, or otherwise involving privately owned and state-owned Afghan banks;
- Financial and professional services related to economic activity in Afghanistan;
- Activities related to infrastructure maintenance or development in Afghanistan, including water, sanitation, energy, electricity, and public utilities;
- Activities related to the development, maintenance, and operation of civilian transportation in Afghanistan, including safety and maintenance operations for civilian transportation in Afghanistan, including air traffic services, air navigation services, other transactions ordinarily incident and necessary to operations or use of airports, ground and landside operations, and rail or road construction or maintenance;
- Transactions with respect to the receipt and transmission of telecommunications, mail, or parcels involving Afghanistan;
- Importation from and exportation to Afghanistan of any information or informational materials;
For the full explanation CLICK HERE
IEA to develop charter of economy: deputy minister
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan will develop a charter of national economy in the coming months, its deputy minister of economy has said.
The charter would involve a single, independent economic policy based on the national interests and it would focus on the economic development of the country, Abdul Latif Nazari, told Ariana News.
With the charter, coordination among ministries and institutions in the sector of economy is expected to improve, according to the official who said the charter also aims to prevent corruption.
Nazari said that the Afghan people are in need of humanitarian assistance considering mass poverty.
“Many humanitarian organizations are open to engagement with the Islamic Emirate. We also have our plan for attracting aid. We have daily meetings and talks with them so that we could put an end to the suffering of the Afghan people. Humanitarian assistance is increasing day by day,” Nazari said.
Experts also said that Afghanistan would come out of the current crisis if practical steps are taken responsibly.
“I believe that we could restore our economy within a few months and come out of the current crisis,” said Mohammad Baz Ghairat, a political expert.
The United Nations has repeatedly warned that the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan is worsening and has urged countries to provide funding.
IEA officials present TAPI security plan to Turkmen delegation
Officials from the Ministries of Interior and Defense met with the Turkmen ambassador to Kabul and the Executive Director of the TAPI project on Wednesday where they discussed their plans to secure the project in Afghanistan, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) said Thursday.
At the meeting, the security of the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline project was discussed and interior and defense ministry officials presented their plans to secure the pipeline.
The Turkmen delegation told the security officials that construction work on the TAPI project should resume in the near future.
In January a summit between India, Tajikistan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan and Kyrgyzstan focussed on a number of regional issues including the suspended TAPI project.
At the time, Turkmenistan President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov stressed the importance of the gas pipeline project that will run from the country’s Galknyshk oil field near Mary through Afghanistan and Pakistan to India.
The Turkmenistan–Afghanistan–Pakistan–India (TAPI) Pipeline, also known as Trans-Afghanistan Pipeline, is a natural gas pipeline being developed by the Galkynysh – TAPI Pipeline Company Limited in conjunction with the Asian Development Bank.
