ACCI Reports Increase in Export of Fresh Fruits

The Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce & Industries (ACCI) says the export of fresh fruits has been increased in the current year.

According to ACCI, the government exports between 2,000 to 3,000 tonnes of fresh fruits through air corridors outside the country per day.

Khan Jan Alokozay, the Deputy Chairman of ACCI said that they are facing no issues in terms of transit and that the establishment of air corridors has increased the level of exports in the country.

“Necessary facilities have been provided and exports are being made normally,” he said.

Afghanistan launched air corridors with India, Kazakhstan and Turkey in recent years with an aim to improve the landlocked country’s links to markets abroad. So far, thousands of tonnes of goods including fresh and dry fruits have been transported to outside the country.

“We are making efforts to increase the agriculture products and this year has been good for us that is why we have been expected to increase our products,” said Akbar Rustami, Spokesman of the Ministry of Agriculture Irrigation and Livestock (MAIL).

This comes as statistics from ACCI shows that Afghanistan’s export volume is currently about $800 million including $780 million from agriculture products. The figure indicates an increase of 85 percent in exports of the products.