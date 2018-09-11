ACCI Optimistic Over Trade Ties Between Afghanistan-Uzbekistan

(Last Updated On: September 11, 2018 7:24 pm)

Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Industries (ACCI) has expressed optimism over the increase of trade cooperation between Afghanistan and Uzbekistan.

According to ACCI, the value of exports and imports between the two countries has reached to $700 million dollars per year.

“The trade deals between the two countries will increase in upcoming years because Afghanistan is a great partner to us,” Muhammad Younis Mohmand, deputy of ACCI said.

In the meantime, the increase of trade deals between Uzbekistan and Afghanistan has raised optimisms of the Private Transport Union.

“We are working based on international standards and the increase of cooperation is in interest of us,” Dadullah Arghandiwal, a member of the union asserted.

On the other hand, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry MCI emphasized on increase of trade deals with all the regional countries.

This comes as the export and import sectors of Afghanistan still have challenges with the regional countries.