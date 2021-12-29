Business
ACCI: Afghanistan export volume tops $1billion
Afghanistan’s Chamber of Commerce and Industries (ACCI) said on Tuesday that domestic products worth more than $1billion have been exported in the current solar year.
ACCI officials said exports include pine nuts, grapes, figs, carpets and medicinal plants.
According to them, most of the products and produce were exported to Pakistan and India.
“The volume of our exports reached $1.1 billion in the current [solar] year. The export volume will increase if investments are made in the country,” said Khan Jan Alokozay, an ACCI member.
Businessmen meanwhile said that if the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) supports them, the total export volume and import volume will be the same.
“If we want to turn Afghanistan around, from an importer to an exporter, we need government support and facilitations,” said Baz Mohammad Ghairat, a member of the private sector.
Economists meanwhile said they doubted that $1 billion worth of goods had been exported so far this year (from April).
“We have the capacity to export. We can be self-sufficient if we work. I do not believe that we have had so much exports ($1billion),” said Taj Mohammad Talish, an economic analyst.
Ministry of Finance says draft budget for next fiscal years has been drawn up
The Ministry of Finance (MoF) said the draft budget for the next fiscal year has been prepared and will be submitted to the Council of Ministers for approval within the next week.
Ahmad Wali Haqmal, a spokesman for the ministry, said the entire budget is dependent on domestic revenue income and not on foreign aid.
Haqmal said he expected the Council of Ministers to approve the draft budget by the end of the current month and submit it to the relevant agencies for implementation.
Haqmal added: “The draft budget is ready in the ministry and its work is almost done.”
“This is the first budget of the Afghan government in the last 20 years, which is not dependent on foreign aid and we have built it all on the basis of our domestic revenue. The Ministry of Finance is done with its work and after that it will go to the Council of Ministers for approval and after approval we will proceed according to our budget in the next financial year,” said Haqmal.
Haqmal said that there is no problem in covering the operating budget which is funded by the generation of domestic revenue, but there are some problems with the development budget. He said limited, but important, development projects have been included in this budget.
Haqmal said that if domestic revenue rises in the first half of the year, the budget will be adjusted and more development projects will be included.
He added: “We have no problem with the operating budget and the operating budget is made up from our domestic revenue, but we have also considered development projects for next year, which will be fewer than last year …As our revenue increases, other development projects will also be included in it. ”
But economists say the budget is not just about meeting the costs of ministries, but also about implementing development projects across the country and providing services to the people.
In previous years, Afghanistan’s budget for each fiscal year was estimated at 4.5 billion afghanis, up to 40 percent of which was earmarked for development projects, at that time, the entire budget would have been based on foreign aid and the deficit would have been higher than the discretionary budget.
Afghanistan, Tajikistan sign import power extension agreement
Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (DABS) says that Tajikistan’s electricity import agreement for Afghanistan has been extended until the end of 2022.
DABS said on Monday that the agreement was signed after two-days of negotiations between Hafiz Mohammad Amin, CEO of DABS, and Ismailzada, CEO of Tajikistan Electric Power Company.
According to DABS, the talks also focused on a wide range of regional and development projects in the energy sector, such as CASA-1,000 and the construction of a new 2 kW Electric Power line.
The power company added that the discussions will lead to more developments in the near future.
DABS said that the delegation of the Islamic Emirate assured the Tajik side of joint cooperation and expressed readiness to provide security and other facilities for the resumption of stalled projects.
Afghanistan currently imports 70 percent of its electricity from Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Tajikistan, and Iran, and generates only 3 percent of its electricity from domestic sources. DABs receives 460 megawatts of electricity from Uzbekistan, of which 300 megawatts is earmarked for Kabul alone.
Due to problems with imported electricity, only domestic sources are currently used, with a total of 94 MW from Naghlu dam, 22 MW from Surobi dam, 40 MW from Mahipar dam and 50 MW from Tarakhel thermal Power Station.
Balkh factory owners concerned about ongoing economic crisis
Balkh Chamber of Industries and Mine said that 90 percent of factories in the province are under extreme financial duress due to the economic crisis gripping Afghanistan.
According to officials, their problems stem from limited access to funds in bank accounts and to the limited support provided by the authorities.
Officials urged the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) to support domestic manufacturers and said if they did, export volumes would increase.
One member of the chamber said however that they were optimistic about the future.
“Factories are restarting their activities day by day. It has increased now. We are optimistic about the future. As you know factories produce employment opportunities… (factories) will impact the economy,” said Sayed Ismail Hussaini, a member of the Balkh chamber.
Some local businessmen said that they have been struggling since the takeover by the IEA in August.
“We export to European countries and to Russia. Now 80 percent of our work faced problems,” Sayed Hamidullah, head of a factory in Balkh.
Balkh women, employed in local factories, meanwhile called on the IEA to provide more job opportunities for women.
“The weather is cold, we face many problems, all should keep in mind the situation of women,” said Zaiba, one female factory worker.
“Big factories in Balkh should be reopened, because people face problems, unemployment has increased,” said Gull Chaman another woman.
“We call on the government to reopen factories in Balkh,” said Fatima.
