AACC Awards Dr. Ehsan Bayat for Leadership in Bilateral Investments, Industry Sectors

The Afghan-American Chamber of Commerce (AACC) held its 13th Annual U.S. – Afghanistan Business Matchmaking Conference on April 25 in Washington, D.C.

AACC awarded Dr. Ehsan Bayat, founder and chairman of the Bayat Group, for his leadership across multiple industry sectors and for his leadership in bilateral investments.

“I have been honored to have been selected as a key speaker at this wonderful event. But most importantly, I am thankful to you, the leadership of Afghan-American Chamber of Commerce and to everyone in attendance today for support for the right of Afghan people to build a nation that is secure, prospers, educated and committed to provide equal rights and economical opportunities to all of our citizens,” Ehsan Bayat said.

Participants of the event have praised the Bayat Group’s efforts in investment and launch of public and charity projects in Afghanistan.

In the meantime, the chairman of Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Atiqullah Nasrat declared that serious efforts are underway to provide more investment facilities in Afghanistan.

The main part of BMC was about Bayat Group’s performances in the fields of telecommunication, media, power supply, the development of small investments and humanitarian projects.