ACB to award contracts to 25 female national team cricketers
The Afghan Cricket Board (ACB) held a successful training camp over the past few weeks for 40 female cricketers in order to select a new national women’s team.
In a statement published on ACB’s website, the board said 25 women will be selected and awarded contracts as national team members.
The board stated that the training camp was held in accordance with “Islamic and traditional
Afghan values” and wrapped up on Thursday.
The training camp started on October 17 and players were put through rigorous training processes on batting, bowling and fielding and sessions were held to build their stamina, the statement read.
“As per ICC requirements, ACB wants to have a women cricket team albeit adhering to the traditional Afghan and Islamic values.
“ACB also intends to hold a training camp in the near future for the women’s team in one of the Islamic countries,” the statement read.
In the ICC Women’s Rankings, two of the top ten teams – Pakistan and Bangladesh – are from Muslim countries.
An Iranian women’s team was formed in 2009, and in 2010, cricketer Narges Lafooti became the first Iranian woman to travel alone to an overseas sporting event, traveling to Singapore to umpire an under-19 tournament.
In Afghanistan, women’s cricket has faced ongoing difficulties and although a national team was formed in 2010, it was effectively dormant by 2014.
Afghan migrant ‘Gigolo’ jailed for scamming French women
A French court on Wednesday sentenced a 24-year-old Afghan man to an effective one-year in prison after finding him guilty of defrauding more than 20 women he met via online dating sites.
Khanagha Nabizadh, an Afghan living in France, used dating sites such as Tinder to woo women whom he then robbed, the Daily Mail reported.
Dubbed by police as “Gigolo 2.0”, Nabizadh not only robbed the women of their bank cards but also took photographs of their apartments and advertised them for rent on the internet.
According to French newspaper Dernières Nouvelles D’alsace, Nabizadh would then pose as the owner of the apartments and rent them out. He would take the money and then vanish.
During sentencing, Oliver Ruer, president of the Strasbourg Criminal Court, told Nabizadh “these people not only gave you money, made plans, but they found the door closed when they arrived with their furniture.”
Nabizadh was found guilty on about thirty counts of thefts and scams by the Strasbourg court and sentenced to two years in prison, one of which was suspended.
ICC ranks Nabi 2nd, Rashid 7th among all-rounders
The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced on Wednesday that Mohammad Nabi, Afghan cricket player, has is placed 2nd among all-rounders and Rashid Khan is 7th in the ICC’s all-rounders ranking.
The ranking was announced Wednesday. Mohammad Nabi has 301 points.
Rashid Khan also got 253 points.
Ghani meets with ADB executives to discuss Afghanistan’s priorities
Asian Development Bank (ADB) Vice-President Shixin Chen and Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani on Tuesday discussed ADB’s ongoing and planned assistance for the country’s development and infrastructure priorities, including efforts to support the post-coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic recovery.
According to Chen: “2020 has been a challenging year for everyone, including the people of Afghanistan. However, 2020 also has the potential to bring new hope and opportunities for the country, including with the peace talks and the upcoming 2020 Afghanistan Conference.”
In a statement issued by ADB, Chen added: “This year has also brought an important commitment from our Asian Development Fund donors to continue the special allocation for Afghanistan during 2021–2024. This will help improve the lives of Afghans by addressing critical socioeconomic constraints and support important development agendas, including the post-COVID-19 recovery.”
Chen, who was joined in the meeting by other ADB officials, commended Afghanistan’s efforts to support economic development and manage the severe impact of COVID-19 on the people and economy.
ADB has supported Afghanistan’s efforts to fight coronavirus through a $40 million emergency assistance grant.
This grant has enabled an integrated approach to improve patient treatment and management through the construction of hospitals and medical facilities, provision of essential medicines and medical equipment, and capacity development of frontline health workers.
Ghani in turn expressed his appreciation for ADB’s support for infrastructure development, regional integration, and reform priorities and also thanked the ADB for its timely support to the country’s fight against COVID-19.
Afghanistan’s First Vice-President Amrullah Saleh and ADB Governor for Afghanistan and Acting Minister of Finance Abdul Hadi Arghandiwal also attended the meeting.
Discussions also focused on areas for future ADB assistance, including regional connectivity projects such as Turkmenistan–Afghanistan–Pakistan–India (TAPI) gas pipeline and Central Asia Regional Economic Cooperation (CAREC) Corridors 5 and 6 Road and Border Services Improvement Project.
Ghani emphasized the importance of regional cooperation to lift Afghanistan’s economy and requested ADB’s support for regional cooperation programs in energy and transport sectors.
ADB is one of Afghanistan’s largest development partners and has provided $5.9 billion in assistance since 2002.
