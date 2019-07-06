ACB Suspends 3 Officials After Afghanistan Finished With Zero Points

(Last Updated On: July 6, 2019)

The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) suspend three officials after the country’s national cricket team finished with zero points in the Cricket World Cup 2019.

Assadullah Khan the Chief Executive of Afghanistan Cricket Board, Naweed Kakar Afghanistan Cricket Team Manager, and Daulat Ahmadzai the Chief Selector are the three suspended officials.

In addition, ACB tasked a committee to assess the performances of Afghanistan’s National Cricket Team in the world cup 2019.

The decision comes after the National Cricket Team returned to Kabul today with zero points and nine back-to-back defeats against its rivals in the world cup 2019.