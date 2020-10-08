ACB renames new cricket stadium in Nangarhar after Najeeb Tarakai

(Last Updated On: October 8, 2020)

Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) announced it has renamed the Behsood Cricket Stadium in Nangarhar, which is currently under construction, after the late Najeeb Tarakai who died on Tuesday.

In a statement issued by the ACB, the board said: “The decision was taken considering the fact that Tarakai was loved by the nation and had represented Afghanistan as a national player with pride and valor.”

ACB chairman Farhan Yusefzai stated: “There is no doubt that Najeeb Tarakai was a man of high morals and a great asset to the country. We are desolated and saddened with his loss. He will always be remembered and will pray for his soul.”

Yusefzai added that all national players, including Tarakai, have represented Afghanistan on an international level with pride and “continuously strive to uplift the name of the country.”

“In fact, it is their hard work that has brought success in cricket and a sense of pride and joy to the people of Afghanistan,” he said.

“It is important we appreciate his sacrifices and efforts, which is why today I want to name the Behsood Cricket Stadium in Nangarhar province after him. Therefore, the stadium shall be called as NajeebUllah Tarakai Cricket Stadium henceforth.”

Tarakai died on Tuesday from injuries sustained last week after being hit by a car while crossing a road in Nangarhar.

He had featured in 12 T20Is and one ODI for Afghanistan, primarily as an opening batsman. His T20I best of 90 came against Ireland in 2017.

He averaged a healthy 47.20 in first-class cricket, including a career-high 200 and had six centuries against his name.

After being the top scorer for Speen Ghar Tigers in the Shpageeza Cricket League last year, he was part of the Mis Ainak Knights squad in their run to the finals last month.