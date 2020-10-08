Featured
ACB renames new cricket stadium in Nangarhar after Najeeb Tarakai
Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) announced it has renamed the Behsood Cricket Stadium in Nangarhar, which is currently under construction, after the late Najeeb Tarakai who died on Tuesday.
In a statement issued by the ACB, the board said: “The decision was taken considering the fact that Tarakai was loved by the nation and had represented Afghanistan as a national player with pride and valor.”
ACB chairman Farhan Yusefzai stated: “There is no doubt that Najeeb Tarakai was a man of high morals and a great asset to the country. We are desolated and saddened with his loss. He will always be remembered and will pray for his soul.”
Yusefzai added that all national players, including Tarakai, have represented Afghanistan on an international level with pride and “continuously strive to uplift the name of the country.”
“In fact, it is their hard work that has brought success in cricket and a sense of pride and joy to the people of Afghanistan,” he said.
“It is important we appreciate his sacrifices and efforts, which is why today I want to name the Behsood Cricket Stadium in Nangarhar province after him. Therefore, the stadium shall be called as NajeebUllah Tarakai Cricket Stadium henceforth.”
Tarakai died on Tuesday from injuries sustained last week after being hit by a car while crossing a road in Nangarhar.
He had featured in 12 T20Is and one ODI for Afghanistan, primarily as an opening batsman. His T20I best of 90 came against Ireland in 2017.
He averaged a healthy 47.20 in first-class cricket, including a career-high 200 and had six centuries against his name.
After being the top scorer for Speen Ghar Tigers in the Shpageeza Cricket League last year, he was part of the Mis Ainak Knights squad in their run to the finals last month.
Featured
US troops in Afghanistan should be home by Christmas: Trump
Just hours after US President Donald Trump’s national security adviser said American forces in Afghanistan will be down to 2,500 by early next year, Trump issued a post on Twitter stating all troops should be home by Christmas.
Trump said on Twitter: “We should have the small remaining number of our BRAVE Men and Women serving in Afghanistan home by Christmas!”
A few hours before Trump’s tweet, national security adviser Robert O’Brien said the United States had less than 5,000 troops in Afghanistan currently and would go down to 2,500 by early next year.
“Ultimately, the Afghans themselves are going to have to work out an accord, a peace agreement. … It’s going to be slow progress, it’s going to be hard progress, but we think it’s a necessary step – we think Americans need to come home,” O’Brien said.
Reuters reported that it was unclear whether Trump was giving an order or verbalizing a long-held aspiration.
But Trump, who is seeking re-election next month, has made walking away from “ridiculous endless wars” the cornerstone of his foreign policy.
In February, the US-brokered a deal with the Taliban in Doha that was conditions based and included the full withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan. Since then troop levels have reduced from 13,000 to 8,600 with a further reduction to 4,500 expected by November.
O’Brien stated however that there were currently less than 5,000 troops in Afghanistan but no confirmation or details on this issue has so far been released.
However, testifying before a US House of Representatives committee last month, US special envoy Zalmay Khalilzad said that once the number of US troops reached 4,500, the administration “would do an evaluation of ties and actions that we have taken and make decisions on that.”
Featured
Khalilzad sheds light on Doha peace talks deadlock
Zalmay Khalilzad, the US special envoy for Afghanistan Reconciliation this week outlined one of the sticking points between the Afghan negotiating team and the Taliban’s team, which has led to a deadlock in the peace process.
Speaking to Ariana News in Doha, Khalilzad said the Doha agreement signed in February between the United States and the Taliban was important – primarily four points.
These points he said, were the issue of foreign forces in Afghanistan, the issue of terrorism, that of intra-Afghan negotiations and the issue of reaching a political agreement which results in an enduring and comprehensive ceasefire.
He said the Taliban want these four points to be the cornerstone to intra-Afghan negotiations, but that the Afghanistan Republic’s team have their concerns, and want both sides to reach their own agreement.
“After all, this negotiation is between two delegations represented by two sides; the Islamic Republic and on the other side Taliban,” Khalilzad said adding that in order to end the war between the two sides, they have to seek a settlement around the negotiations tables.
He said: “It is a historical chance, and this is the responsibility of the elders of this country whether they seize this historical chance, and learn from the past and avoid mistakes.”
Khalilzad also said that the high levels of violence currently gripping the country need to be reduced as too many Afghans are being killed and wounded.
“It is not acceptable to us and it will undermine the negotiations,” he said.
“The world including the US and its allies and the neighbors of Afghanistan want the war in the country to end as soon as possible.
“Most of the neighbors realize the benefits for them if the conflict in Afghanistan ends,” he said adding that countries in the region know that with peace there will be prosperity through strengthened economic relations, trade, and investments which will lead to the development of the entire region.
Khalilzad also touched on the issue of the withdrawal of troops, which according to the Doha agreement should be finalized by April or May next year.
But this issue is conditions-based he said and if all “goes well and according to the Doha deal, so far it has been decided to reduce forces to 4,500 and we will see what happens next.”
Featured
Afghan envoy to Istanbul calls for talks to end Armenia, Azeri conflict
Afghanistan’s consul general in Istanbul said this week that Armenia’s occupation of Azerbaijani territory must end immediately and the matter should be resolved through dialogue in line with international law.
Speaking to Anadolu Agency, Zakaria Barakzai said international law calls for Armenia to end its occupation of the Upper Karabakh region.
“We want this goal to be achieved and for international law and order not to be violated. The Afghan government’s clearly underlined points are based on principles of international law, history of the region, and liberation of Upper Karabakh’s occupied parts,” he said.
“This problem should immediately be resolved through dialogue.”
Last month, Afghanistan declared its support for Azerbaijan and parliament issued a statement calling for the immediate withdrawal of Armenian forces from the occupied territory.
On Turkey and Afghanistan’s relations, Barakzai meanwhile said Kabul has always appreciated Ankara’s support in various fields.
“We are always grateful to Turkey for the brotherhood it has showed and the cooperation it has extended in many fields, particularly military training, education, and economic and political matters,” said the diplomat.
Clashes broke out between the two former Soviet republics 10 days ago when Armenian forces targeted Azerbaijani civilian settlements and military positions in the region, leading to casualties.
Relations between the two countries have been tense since 1991, when the Armenian military occupied Upper Karabakh, or Nagorno-Karabakh, an internationally recognized territory of Azerbaijan.
