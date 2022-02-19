Sport
ACB name Stuart Law as Afghan national team’s head coach
Former Australian middle-order batter Stuart Grant Law has been named as the interim head coach of Afghanistan’s national men’s cricket team for the Bangladesh Series.
Law is already in Bangladesh and will step into the role of interim head coach ahead of the upcoming ODI and T20I series.
Stuart Law has played a solitary test for Australia in 1995 scoring an unbeaten half-century. He has also represented Australia in 54 One Day Internationals (ODIs) from 1994-1999 including the ICC Cricket World Cup 1996, having one hundred and 7 half-centuries to his name.
Law also captained Queensland to five Sheffield Shield titles and two one-day trophies, making him the most successful captain in Australian domestic cricket; he is also considered as Queensland’s all-time leading run-scorer in first-class cricket.
After his tenure as a cricketer, Law took to coaching roles at different levels, the biggest of them being the batting consultant for the Australian team. After the 2011 World Cup, Law briefly acted as Sri Lanka’s interim coach before being appointed as the head coach of Bangladesh in 2011-2012.
He led Bangladesh to their first Asia Cup final but stood down nine months into the job. He took over as coach of Queensland Bulls and Brisbane Heat in 2013. He then served as technical advisor to the Bangladesh Under-19 side at the 2016 U-19 World Cup, before taking charge as the head coach of the West Indies Cricket Team on a two-year contract.
ACB has meanwhile launched the recruitment process to hire a new head coach.
Afghanistan National Team is currently in training in Bangladesh ahead of the start of the ODI series against the home side.
The first of the three ODIs is scheduled to be played on February 23, with the 2nd and 3rd ODI to be played on 25th and 28th February. The two T20Is are scheduled for 3rd and 5th March respectively.
Sport
Afghan cricket team tests negative for COVID-19 after virus scare
The whole group of Afghan cricket players and support personnel in Bangladesh tested negative for Covid-19 on Wednesday after some tested positive earlier in the week.
The welcome news came ahead of the start of the ODI series between Afghanistan and Bangladesh.
The players went into isolation on Tuesday in Sylhet where they are undergoing a week-long training and conditioning camp ahead of the ODI series after several members of the Afghanistan Team tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday morning.
The Afghan team had to cancel their practice session on Tuesday after some members of the touring party tested positive for the virus. With the confirmation of the negative Covid-19 tests, it was decided the Afghan team would resume training on Thursday.
The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) is monitoring the situation closely and the players alongside the management and the coaching group will remain under the constant supervision of the ACB Medical Team, the board said Thursday.
The ODI series between the two sides is scheduled to get underway on Wednesday, February 23 in Chattogram.
Sport
Afghanistan names squad for Bangladesh ODI and T20I series
Afghanistan has named their squads for the upcoming ODI and T20I series against Bangladesh.
Hashmatullah Shahidi will lead the side in the ODIs, slated to begin from February 23rd while Mohammad Nabi will captain the side in the T20Is.
The T20Is will count towards the ICC T20I Rankings, while the ODIs will be part of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League.
There are five changes to the T20I lineup from the T20 World Cup last year with Darwish Rasooli, Azmarullah Omarzai, Afsar Zazai, Qais Ahmad and Nijat Masoud replacing Asghar Afghan (retired), Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Shahzad, Hashmatullah, Hamid Hassan and Naveen ul Haq in the 16-member side.
According to the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) there are a few changes to the ODI side as well.
“From the 18 players who were part of the recently-concluded ODI series against the Netherlands, Usman Ghani has been left out, while top-order batter Ibrahim Zadran and the senior all-rounder Mohammad Nabi have been added to the 16-man squad, while Salim Safi and Qais Ahmad have been named as traveling reserve.”
ACB Chairman Mirwais Ashraf said: “The selectors have included some young faces to the ODI line up which is a good sign for us, as we are leading into the World Cup next year. The three ODIs are important for us and I am sure the squad carries enough strength to do well when they get to the field”.
The Afghan team arrived in Dhaka on Saturday and will spend seven days in training ahead of their ODI series.
The first T20I is scheduled for March 3 while the second and final T20I will take place on March 5.
Sport
China issues blizzard alert for Beijing, the site of the Winter Olympics
The China Meteorological Administration issued a blizzard warning for Sunday saying significant snowfall is expected in large parts of northern China including Beijing, the capital and current site of the Winter Olympics.
The weekend snowfall, which had already begun in some areas on Saturday the capital’s first since the Winter Olympics opened on February 4, government notices showed.
The Women’s Freeski slopestyle qualification in Zhangjiakou, featuring Team China gold medalist Eileen Gu, was rescheduled to later on Sunday due to the snow.
The authorities issued a blue blizzard warning, the lowest of the country’s four-tiered alerts, with some regions forecast to receive up to 4 cm of snow. They advised the public to cut back on unnecessary outdoor activities.
Beijing temperatures dropped, with the Beijing Meteorological Observatory forecasting a minimum temperature of -6 degrees Celsius.
Iranian FM, UN chief call for inclusive government in Afghanistan
Saar: Afghanistan and Pakistan relations discussed
One woman killed, another wounded in Kandahar shooting
ACB name Stuart Law as Afghan national team’s head coach
Consignment of aid from India arrives in Kabul
Former district police chief in Ghor gunned down
At least seven killed in Herat explosion
Kabul’s China Town to host expo to boost trade
Coal mining sector in Ghor gets green light
ADB approves $405 million in grants to help overcome crisis in Afghanistan
Saar: Afghanistan and Pakistan relations discussed
Tahawol: Concerns over expansion of terrorist activities discussed
Exclusive interview with Mawlavi Abdul Hadi Hamdan, head of Kabul airport
Exclusive interview with Alain Délétroz, head of Geneva Call
Zerbena: Afghanistan’s economic situation discussed
Trending
-
COVID-195 days ago
U.S. urges Americans to avoid travel to South Korea, Belarus over COVID
-
Latest News4 days ago
IEA marks 33rd anniversary of the Soviet pullout from Afghanistan
-
World4 days ago
U.N. chief speaks with Russia, Ukraine, urges intense diplomacy
-
Latest News4 days ago
Defense ministry urges Afghan military students abroad to return home
-
Latest News4 days ago
Imran Khan pledges more development help to Afghanistan
-
Science & Technology4 days ago
Musk donated over $5.7 billion in Tesla shares to charity in November
-
COVID-193 days ago
Global COVID-19 cases exceed 412 million with death toll topping 5.82 million
-
Business3 days ago
Pakistan to allow India to send wheat, medicine to Afghanistan by road