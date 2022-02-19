ACB name Stuart Law as Afghan national team’s head coach

(Last Updated On: February 19, 2022)

Former Australian middle-order batter Stuart Grant Law has been named as the interim head coach of Afghanistan’s national men’s cricket team for the Bangladesh Series.

Law is already in Bangladesh and will step into the role of interim head coach ahead of the upcoming ODI and T20I series.

Stuart Law has played a solitary test for Australia in 1995 scoring an unbeaten half-century. He has also represented Australia in 54 One Day Internationals (ODIs) from 1994-1999 including the ICC Cricket World Cup 1996, having one hundred and 7 half-centuries to his name.

Law also captained Queensland to five Sheffield Shield titles and two one-day trophies, making him the most successful captain in Australian domestic cricket; he is also considered as Queensland’s all-time leading run-scorer in first-class cricket.

After his tenure as a cricketer, Law took to coaching roles at different levels, the biggest of them being the batting consultant for the Australian team. After the 2011 World Cup, Law briefly acted as Sri Lanka’s interim coach before being appointed as the head coach of Bangladesh in 2011-2012.

He led Bangladesh to their first Asia Cup final but stood down nine months into the job. He took over as coach of Queensland Bulls and Brisbane Heat in 2013. He then served as technical advisor to the Bangladesh Under-19 side at the 2016 U-19 World Cup, before taking charge as the head coach of the West Indies Cricket Team on a two-year contract.

ACB has meanwhile launched the recruitment process to hire a new head coach.

Afghanistan National Team is currently in training in Bangladesh ahead of the start of the ODI series against the home side.

The first of the three ODIs is scheduled to be played on February 23, with the 2nd and 3rd ODI to be played on 25th and 28th February. The two T20Is are scheduled for 3rd and 5th March respectively.