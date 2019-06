ACB Introduced Its New Board Members

(Last Updated On: June 11, 2019)

The Chairman of Afghanistan’s Cricket Board (ACB) Azizullah Fazli on Tuesday officially introduced four new board members for the high board of cricket.

Gulalai Noor Safi, Ahmad Jawad Paikar, Ziaulhaq Amarkhail, and Shukrullah Atif Mashal are the newly appointed members of the ACB.

Earlier, Hekmat Khalil Karzai, Sayed Mansoor Naderi, Eklil Hakimi, and Ahmad Shah Sangdel were the high members of the ACB.