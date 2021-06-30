Connect with us

ACB headed in right direction despite COVID challenges: Chairman

Ariana News

Published

6 hours ago

 on
(Last Updated On: June 30, 2021)

Afghanistan Cricket Board Chairman Farhan Yusefzai said Wednesday that the board has notched up a number of successes despite the immense challenges it has faced due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Addressing journalists in Kabul, Yusefzai gave an overall update on the ACB’s achievements during his two-year tenure.

He said the domestic cricket structure has been strengthened, that Afghan players have recorded notable performances around the world, that land has been earmarked for a state of the art stadium in Kabul and that bilateral exchanges between the UAE’s Sharjah Cricket Council have been successful – in paving the way for Afghanistan’s future fixtures.

Yusefzai also said the International Cricket Council (ICC) will increase its grants by as much as 60% for ACB which will further strengthen the organization’s financial independence.

He also said that the second edition of Afghanistan Premier League T20, will be held in February 2022 provided there are no COVID-19 restrictions in place.

On the local league he said: “We had planned to organize the eighth edition of Shpageeza Cricket League this July. However, due to the third wave of COVID-19 in the country, the event will be held later in the year.”

Yusefzai also stated that currently, their focus was on preparing the national team for the ICC ODI Super League matches against Pakistan as well as the T20 World Cup later in the year.

He also added that, courtesy of efforts of the Afghan ambassador to Colombo, negotiations are underway to organize a series against Sri Lanka in near future.

In conclusion he said ACB is headed in the right direction and expressed confidence that the national team will achieve more successes on international stage.

England sweep history and Germany aside to move into last eight

Ariana News

Published

4 hours ago

on

June 30, 2021

By

Photo: Reuters
(Last Updated On: June 30, 2021)

Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane struck late goals as England reached the Euro 2020 quarter-finals with a 2-0 win over Germany at Wembley on Tuesday, their first knockout victory over their old rivals since the 1966 World Cup final.

England will play either Sweden or Ukraine, who meet later on Tuesday in Glasgow, in the last eight after a victory which sent the home crowd of over 40,000 into wild celebration.

It was England‘s first ever knockout round win at the Euros inside 90 minutes and after a build-up dominated by talk of historic and bitter tournament losses to Germany, their focus will now be on making some history of their own.

The visitors’ defeat marked the end of Joachim Loew’s time as Germany coach after 15 years in charge, during which he guided them to the 2014 World Cup title in Brazil.

Debate will continue about England manager Gareth Southgate’s selections but it was telling that both goals came after midfielder Jack Grealish was introduced from the bench in the 69th minute when the entire tempo and mood of the game changed.

Six minutes after Grealish came on he was involved in a flowing passing move which ended with left wing back Luke Shaw deftly slipping the ball across the face of the goal for Sterling to slide in his third goal in four Euro 2020 games.

Yet shortly after scoring Sterling almost gifted the Germans a leveller when he gave the ball away on the halfway line and Kai Havertz sent Thomas Mueller through on goal.

The experienced World Cup winner had only England keeper Jordan Pickford to beat but dragged his shot wide of his right-hand post, leaving Sterling, who watched in anguish on his knees, to leap to his feet in relief.

After that reprieve, and with the crowd roaring England on, Grealish was the direct provider for the second goal, crossing from the left for captain Kane to beat keeper Manuel Neuer with a stooping header.

It was Kane’s first goal of the tournament and his return to scoring ways will be another positive for Southgate as he looks ahead at a potential route to the final.

Southgate’s decision to play a five-man defence and two holding midfielders was a cautious one, but England did start the game brightly.

Sterling tested Neuer in the 16th minute, cutting in from the left flank and finding room to unleash a drive towards the far corner which the Germany keeper did well to get across to.

Much of England‘s probing was coming from Kieran Trippier down the right and he found Harry Maguire in a promising position with a lofted ball to the back post but the centre half’s header was over the bar.

Germany were enjoying plenty of possession in midfield with England sitting deep but they provided a warning of their threat when Havertz slipped through Timo Werner, although Pickford was out quickly to smother.

Just before the break Mats Hummels had to intervene quickly to clear as Kane looked to pounce after Sterling’s burst into the box had caused chaos.

After the interval Germany sensed England had lost their way and went close when Havertz’s powerful drive was superbly tipped over by Pickford.

The game was in the balance but then came Grealish, whose name had been sung by the England fans throughout the game and who lived up to those hopes and expectations by providing the spark England had been missing.

England will head into their quarter-final in Rome on Saturday knowing victory will set-up a semi and potentially a final on home turf back at Wembley.

“Any team will be looking at us and know that we’re dangerous. We want to go all the way so need to keep it up,” said Kane.

“There isn’t anything bigger than this when the expectation is on and we delivered so we should be proud but we can’t stop here. We have a vision of where we want to go and we can’t stop now. Hopefully we’ll be back here in the semi-finals and the final.”

Southgate, though, is as restrained with his words as he is with tactics and said he had been quick to calm his players down.

“We played extremely well, we deserved the win, but I’ve had to say to them straight away, I’m the party pooper; if we don’t capitalise on that on Saturday, it doesn’t count for anything.”

Swiss beat France on penalties to reach Euro 2020 last eight

Ariana News

Published

1 day ago

on

June 29, 2021

By

Reuters
(Last Updated On: June 29, 2021)

Switzerland’s Yann Sommer saved France striker Kylian Mbappe’s penalty to secure a 5-4 shootout win over the world champions following a thrilling 3-3 draw after extra time on Monday to reach the Euro 2020 quarter-finals where they will meet Spain.

On a memorable evening for Swiss football, the so-called Nati repeatedly beat the odds, coming from 3-1 down with two goals in the final five minutes to force extra time and eventually penalties.

It was Switzerland’s first knockout stage victory at a tournament since 1938 and the first time they have made the last eight since the 1954 World Cup which they hosted. They will next face Spain on Friday in St Petersburg.

“Honestly I am still in shock,” said Sommer, who became the most capped Swiss keeper with 65 international appearances.

“We showed courage, heart, we left everything out there. When you come back from two goals down against the world champions it is just unbelievable, and then to win on penalties, I could not be prouder of the way we did it.”

France, who had started with an unusual three-man defence and lacked any real bite up front in the first half, looked to be heading for victory when Karim Benzema struck twice in two minutes early in the second half.

He latched on to Mbappe’s through ball in the 57th minute to cancel out Switzerland’s first-half lead from Haris Seferovic’s header.

Benzema then headed home from near the goal-line two minutes later to take his tournament tally to four as France grabbed control of the game only minutes after the Swiss missed a 55th minute penalty and the chance to go 2-0 up when Hugo Lloris saved Ricardo Rodriguez’s spot kick.

By the time Paul Pogba curled a sensational shot into the top corner in the 75th minute to make it 3-1 for France, who had reverted to a four-man backline in the second half, few believed the momentum could shift once more.

“Nobody believed in us anymore at that stage,” Sommer said. “But before the game we had said no matter what happens in the game, it doesn’t matter if we’re down, or if things are going well, we play until the end.

“We felt France had become a bit complacent and maybe thought they had already won it. So we used that to our advantage.”

Seferovic sneaked into the box again to head in his second goal with five minutes left and substitute Mario Gavranovic beat Lloris to snatch a 90th-minute equaliser and force extra time after France substitute Kingsley Coman’s drive hit the bar.

Olivier Giroud twice came close for France having come off the bench but the game was to be resolved on penalties where Sommer swatted Mbappe’s spot kick away after five Swiss players had scored to earn their first ever tournament shootout win.

The result means France coach Didier Deschamps will miss out on becoming the first man to win World Cup and Euro titles both as a player and a coach.

“It is my responsibility and I told the players that I assume it,” Deschamps, who won the 2018 World Cup with France, said of the shock loss.

“When France win merit goes always to the players. When things are less good then it is my responsibility. But that’s the way sport is. You have to accept it even if it hurts.”

ACB CEO meets with Sharjah Cricket Council officials

Ariana News

Published

2 days ago

on

June 28, 2021

By

(Last Updated On: June 28, 2021)

ACB CEO Hamid Shinwari met officials from Sharjah Cricket Council (SCC) in the United Arab Emirates and discussed important bilateral cricketing affairs, the Afghan Cricket Board said Monday in a statement.

According to the ACB, during the meeting held at SCC head office, Shinwari met SCC’s Patron in-chief Abdul Rahman Bukhatir, Chairman SCC Eisa Hilal Al Hazami, Sharjah Stadium’s CEO Shaikh Khalaf Bukhater and Waleed Bukhater who serves as a Board Member of Emirates Cricket Board.

The delegations discussed the strengthening of bilateral relations between ACB and SCC and other relevant affairs, especially the possibility of Afghanistan’s upcoming home fixtures being held at Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

They also discussed visa issues for Afghan players and a permanent office for ACB in Sharjah to handle relevant affairs.

SCC officials expressed their interest in providing required assistance for ACB on their behalf, the statement read.

Bukhater added that he was pleased to see the excellent progress over the years by Afghan cricket and wished the team all the success in future. He further added that SCC will continue to support Afghan cricket as it had done in the past.

The ACB also extended an invitation to SCC officials to visit Afghanistan which was accepted by Bukhatir.

