Sport
ACB headed in right direction despite COVID challenges: Chairman
Afghanistan Cricket Board Chairman Farhan Yusefzai said Wednesday that the board has notched up a number of successes despite the immense challenges it has faced due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Addressing journalists in Kabul, Yusefzai gave an overall update on the ACB’s achievements during his two-year tenure.
He said the domestic cricket structure has been strengthened, that Afghan players have recorded notable performances around the world, that land has been earmarked for a state of the art stadium in Kabul and that bilateral exchanges between the UAE’s Sharjah Cricket Council have been successful – in paving the way for Afghanistan’s future fixtures.
Yusefzai also said the International Cricket Council (ICC) will increase its grants by as much as 60% for ACB which will further strengthen the organization’s financial independence.
He also said that the second edition of Afghanistan Premier League T20, will be held in February 2022 provided there are no COVID-19 restrictions in place.
On the local league he said: “We had planned to organize the eighth edition of Shpageeza Cricket League this July. However, due to the third wave of COVID-19 in the country, the event will be held later in the year.”
Yusefzai also stated that currently, their focus was on preparing the national team for the ICC ODI Super League matches against Pakistan as well as the T20 World Cup later in the year.
He also added that, courtesy of efforts of the Afghan ambassador to Colombo, negotiations are underway to organize a series against Sri Lanka in near future.
In conclusion he said ACB is headed in the right direction and expressed confidence that the national team will achieve more successes on international stage.
Latest News
England sweep history and Germany aside to move into last eight
Latest News
Swiss beat France on penalties to reach Euro 2020 last eight
Sport
ACB CEO meets with Sharjah Cricket Council officials
ACB CEO Hamid Shinwari met officials from Sharjah Cricket Council (SCC) in the United Arab Emirates and discussed important bilateral cricketing affairs, the Afghan Cricket Board said Monday in a statement.
According to the ACB, during the meeting held at SCC head office, Shinwari met SCC’s Patron in-chief Abdul Rahman Bukhatir, Chairman SCC Eisa Hilal Al Hazami, Sharjah Stadium’s CEO Shaikh Khalaf Bukhater and Waleed Bukhater who serves as a Board Member of Emirates Cricket Board.
The delegations discussed the strengthening of bilateral relations between ACB and SCC and other relevant affairs, especially the possibility of Afghanistan’s upcoming home fixtures being held at Sharjah Cricket Stadium.
They also discussed visa issues for Afghan players and a permanent office for ACB in Sharjah to handle relevant affairs.
SCC officials expressed their interest in providing required assistance for ACB on their behalf, the statement read.
Bukhater added that he was pleased to see the excellent progress over the years by Afghan cricket and wished the team all the success in future. He further added that SCC will continue to support Afghan cricket as it had done in the past.
The ACB also extended an invitation to SCC officials to visit Afghanistan which was accepted by Bukhatir.
Taliban seize at least six districts in past 24 hours: Sources
Germany pledges 17 billion AFN during virtual meeting
England sweep history and Germany aside to move into last eight
Morning News Show Part 2: Miller’s warning to Taliban discussed
Pentagon says US, Turkey working out details of Kabul airport mission
China reports first ever human case of H10N3 bird flu
French president Macron slapped in face during walkabout
Voices raised over killings as #StopHazaraGenocide trends on Twitter
Turkey agrees to run Kabul airport in NATO deal: UAE report
Ariana News female anchor Mina Khairi killed in Kabul blast
Morning News Show Part 2: Miller’s warning to Taliban discussed
Tahawol: Exclusive interview with Afghan Foreign Minister Mohammad Haneef Atmar
Zerbena: Increase of smuggled construction materials in the country discussed
Morning News Show Part 3: Continuation of war in Afghanistan discussed
Morning News Show: Ghani’s trip to US and future of Afghan women discussed
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
US to keep about 650 troops in Afghanistan after withdrawal
-
Latest News3 days ago
Military tanks being moved to Pakistan will be targeted: MoI
-
Latest News4 days ago
Biden calls on Afghans to ‘decide their future’ as withdrawal nears end
-
Latest News4 days ago
US forces conduct airstrikes against Taliban targets in two provinces
-
Latest News4 days ago
About 80 Afghan interpreters flown to safety in Australia
-
Featured4 days ago
Afghan peace talks should continue unless Taliban pull out: Abdullah
-
Latest News3 days ago
Top secret UK military documents about Afghanistan found at bus stop
-
World3 days ago
Iran says nuclear site images won’t be given to IAEA as deal has expired