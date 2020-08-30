ACB gets go ahead for spectators at Shpageeza Cricket League matches

(Last Updated On: August 30, 2020)

Spectators will be allowed to watch this year’s Shpageeza Cricket League matches at Kabul Cricket Stadium, albeit at reduced numbers, the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) has announced.

In a statement issued Saturday, ACB said the Ministry of Public Health had given them the go-ahead to allow spectators to watch matches.

However, strict rules will be enforced.

ACB stated that in a document sent to them by the ministry, they were given the approval on condition that spectators watch the matches from open stands, that they stick to a two-meter social distancing rule and wear masks at all times.

The ministry also said the stadium can accommodate no more than 30 percent of its capacity for spectators.

The ACB also has to ensure all standard operating procedures are adhered to and health guidelines are followed so as to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

In addition, the ACB has to ensure all the players, support staff and others who are part of the league test negative for COVID-19 ahead of the matches.

This comes after Nazim Zar Abdulrahimzai, ACB’s interim chief executive, said earlier this month that the board had rescheduled the league in order to accommodate the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL2020).

The tournament will now start on September 6 with the final expected to be played on September 18. Earlier, the board had announced that the seventh edition of the tournament will start from September 13, with the final scheduled to be played on September 26.

However, dates were changed as it would have clashed with the IPL, which is scheduled to start from September 19.

The decision was taken largely due to the fact that the board wanted their key players – Rashid Khan, Mujeeb ur Rahman and Mohammad Nabi – to feature in the Shpageeza T20 League.

”Yes, we have rescheduled the Shpageeza T20 and now it will start from September 6,” Zar Abdulrahimzai confirmed. ”We are expecting to get Mujeeb, Nabi and Rashid at that point of time [to play in the Shpageeza T20],” he added.