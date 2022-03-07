Sport
ACB discusses more matches, support with Bangladesh cricket board
An ACB delegation led by Chairman Mirwais Ashraf met top management officials from Bangladesh Cricket Board recently and discussed strengthening ties between the two cricket bodies and the need for more matches with the senior men’s teams and technical support between countries.
Both parties agreed to arrange bilateral cricket series for age-level teams on a regular basis. The parties also discussed more matches between the two countries including multi-format series on a home and away basis in the future.
In addition, the Bangladesh Cricket Board has offered to host Afghanistan’s home games, when possible. The BCB has also shown great interest in providing technical support to Afghanistan in any required area.
The Afghan delegation also thanked their BCB counterparts for hosting and providing excellent facilities for the Afghan national team during their recent tournament to Bangladesh.
Dutch football star Clarence Seedorf converts to Islam
The former AC Milan, Real Madrid and Ajax midfielder says on Instagram he is ‘joining the Muslim family’
Superstar Dutch football player Clarence Seedorf announced on Friday that he had converted to Islam.
The former AC Milan, Real Madrid and Ajax midfielder made the announcement on his Instagram profile, saying: “A special thanks to all the nice messages in celebration of me joining the Muslim family.”
“I’m very happy and pleased to join all the Brothers and Sisters around the world especially my adorable [wife] Sophia [Makramati] who has taught me more in depth the meaning of Islam.
“I didn’t change my name and will continue to carry my name as given by my parents, Clarence Seedorf! I’m sending all my love to everyone in the world.”
Considered one of the most successful players in Uefa Champions League history, Seedorf is the only footballer to have won the Champions League with three different clubs, Reuters reported.
The hardworking and versatile midfielder – who speaks at least six languages – played in the Dutch national team 87 times and played in three Uefa European Football Championships and the 1998 Fifa World Cup, reaching the semi-finals of the latter three tournaments.
Afghanistan beat Bangladesh by eight wickets to level T20I series
Afghanistan defeated Bangladesh by eight wickets in the 2nd T20I on Saturday to level the two-match series 1-1.
Sent to bowl first by Bangladesh who won the toss, Afghanistan restricted the hosts to 115-9 in 20 overs.
Fazalhaq Farooqi and Azmatullah Omarzai shined with the ball as they claimed three wickets each.
Afghanistan chased down the target in 17.4 overs, with Hazratullah Zazai scoring unbeaten 59, his third T20I fifty. Usman Ghani followed with 47.
For Bangladesh, Mushfiqur Rahim top-scored with 30.
It was the last match in Afghanistan’s tour to Bangladesh that included also a three-match ODI series. Bangladesh had won that series 2-1.
Legendary Australian cricketer Shane Warne dies of suspected heart attack
Shane Warne, one of cricket’s all-time greats, has died of a suspected heart attack at the age of 52 while in holiday in Koh Samui, Thailand.
Warne, who was named one of Wisden’s Five Cricketers of the Century, claimed 708 Test wickets in a 15-year career for Australia between 1992 and 2007, and was also an ODI World Cup winner in 1999, ESPN reported.
According to his manager Michael Cohen, he died of a suspected heart attack.
“Shane was found unresponsive in his villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived,” Cohen’s statement read. “The family requests privacy at this time and will provide further details in due course.”
According to Reuters, Thai Police said Warne and three other friends were staying in a private villa and one of them went to inquire about him after the former cricketer did not turn up for dinner.
“The friend did CPR on him and called an ambulance,” Chatchawin Nakmusik, an officer with the Bo Put police in Koh Samui, told Reuters by phone.
“An emergency response unit then arrived and did another CPR for 10-20 minutes. Then an ambulance from the Thai International Hospital arrived and took him there. They did CPR for five minutes, and then he died.”
The police did not know the cause of death but were not treating it as suspicious, Chatchawin said.
