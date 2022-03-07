ACB discusses more matches, support with Bangladesh cricket board

(Last Updated On: March 7, 2022)

An ACB delegation led by Chairman Mirwais Ashraf met top management officials from Bangladesh Cricket Board recently and discussed strengthening ties between the two cricket bodies and the need for more matches with the senior men’s teams and technical support between countries.

Both parties agreed to arrange bilateral cricket series for age-level teams on a regular basis. The parties also discussed more matches between the two countries including multi-format series on a home and away basis in the future.

In addition, the Bangladesh Cricket Board has offered to host Afghanistan’s home games, when possible. The BCB has also shown great interest in providing technical support to Afghanistan in any required area.

The Afghan delegation also thanked their BCB counterparts for hosting and providing excellent facilities for the Afghan national team during their recent tournament to Bangladesh.