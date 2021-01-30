ACB confirms Test matches against Zimbabwe in March will go ahead

(Last Updated On: January 30, 2021)

Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) on Saturday said the Afghanistan national cricket team is expected to play two Test matches against Zimbabwe in March.

“Test Cricket will resume for Afghanistan as the national team is scheduled to play its fifth and sixth Test matches this March against Zimbabwe,” the ACB said in a statement.

According to the cricket board the series will also be followed by a T20I series.

Last year Zimbabwe Cricket called off a five-match Twenty20I series against Afghanistan due to the Coronavirus pandemic. The ACB also confirmed the decision at the time.

This comes after Afghanistan took an unassailable 2-0 series lead over Ireland thanks to a seven-wicket haul in their second ODI in Abu Dhabi on last week on Sunday before going on to win the third match to secure the Kardan University Cup.

These three matches formed part of the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League.

Last time Afghanistan and Ireland met in an ODI was in May 2019 in Belfast, where the visitors won by 126 runs.

The Afghans were also the team to cut Ireland’s World Cup dreams short three years ago when they knocked them out in the qualifiers back in 2018.