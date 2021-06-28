ACB CEO meets with Sharjah Cricket Council officials

(Last Updated On: June 28, 2021)

ACB CEO Hamid Shinwari met officials from Sharjah Cricket Council (SCC) in the United Arab Emirates and discussed important bilateral cricketing affairs, the Afghan Cricket Board said Monday in a statement.

According to the ACB, during the meeting held at SCC head office, Shinwari met SCC’s Patron in-chief Abdul Rahman Bukhatir, Chairman SCC Eisa Hilal Al Hazami, Sharjah Stadium’s CEO Shaikh Khalaf Bukhater and Waleed Bukhater who serves as a Board Member of Emirates Cricket Board.

The delegations discussed the strengthening of bilateral relations between ACB and SCC and other relevant affairs, especially the possibility of Afghanistan’s upcoming home fixtures being held at Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

They also discussed visa issues for Afghan players and a permanent office for ACB in Sharjah to handle relevant affairs.

SCC officials expressed their interest in providing required assistance for ACB on their behalf, the statement read.

Bukhater added that he was pleased to see the excellent progress over the years by Afghan cricket and wished the team all the success in future. He further added that SCC will continue to support Afghan cricket as it had done in the past.

The ACB also extended an invitation to SCC officials to visit Afghanistan which was accepted by Bukhatir.