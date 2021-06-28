Sport
ACB CEO meets with Sharjah Cricket Council officials
ACB CEO Hamid Shinwari met officials from Sharjah Cricket Council (SCC) in the United Arab Emirates and discussed important bilateral cricketing affairs, the Afghan Cricket Board said Monday in a statement.
According to the ACB, during the meeting held at SCC head office, Shinwari met SCC’s Patron in-chief Abdul Rahman Bukhatir, Chairman SCC Eisa Hilal Al Hazami, Sharjah Stadium’s CEO Shaikh Khalaf Bukhater and Waleed Bukhater who serves as a Board Member of Emirates Cricket Board.
The delegations discussed the strengthening of bilateral relations between ACB and SCC and other relevant affairs, especially the possibility of Afghanistan’s upcoming home fixtures being held at Sharjah Cricket Stadium.
They also discussed visa issues for Afghan players and a permanent office for ACB in Sharjah to handle relevant affairs.
SCC officials expressed their interest in providing required assistance for ACB on their behalf, the statement read.
Bukhater added that he was pleased to see the excellent progress over the years by Afghan cricket and wished the team all the success in future. He further added that SCC will continue to support Afghan cricket as it had done in the past.
The ACB also extended an invitation to SCC officials to visit Afghanistan which was accepted by Bukhatir.
Japan to ask athletes from Afghanistan, five countries for more COVID-19 tests
Japan plans to ask Olympic athletes from Afghanistan and five other countries hit hard by the highly infectious Delta variant of the coronavirus to have daily virus tests for seven days before leaving for the Games, a Japanese newspaper said on Sunday.
Currently, all overseas athletes are being asked to have coronavirus tests twice during the four-day period before their departure for the Tokyo Olympics, which are set to start on July 23 after a year’s delay due to the pandemic.
The Japanese government aims to put the new rule, which will be applied to athletes from India, the Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan, into effect on July 1, the Yomiuri Shimbun reported, without citing sources.
Olympics Minister Tamayo Marukawa said on Friday a member of the Ugandan Olympic team who tested positive for the coronavirus upon arrival had the Delta variant, adding to concern the Games may trigger a new wave of infections.
Relentless Ronaldo equals international goals world record
Cristiano Ronaldo has equalled the world record for international goals, taking his tally to 109 to go level with former Iran forward Ali Daei.
Cristiano Ronaldo’s two goals against France on Matchday 3 of UEFA EURO 2020 have taken his international total for Portugal to 109, matching the world-record mark set by former Iran forward Ali Daei.
The 36-year-old Ronaldo, already Europe’s top-scoring international footballer, has been hunting down Daei’s total at UEFA EURO 2020, scoring twice in the Matchday 1 win against Hungary before his goal in the defeat in Germany in the second round of matches.
Daei meanwhile congratulated Ronaldo. He said: “I am honoured that this remarkable achievement will belong to Ronaldo – great champion of football and caring humanist who inspires and impacts lives throughout the world.”
Afghans scoop 2 bronze medals in Beirut taekwondo contest
Two Afghan athletes, Farzad Mansoori and Hussain Lutfi, each won a bronze medal in the 2021 Beirut Open Taekwondo Tournament which finished on Monday.
Farzad Mansouri won a bronze medal in the 74 kg weight category, after beating competitors from Palestine and Uzbekistan.
Lutfi won a bronze medal in the men’s 68 kg weight category after beating an Afghan and a Pakistani fighter.
Meanwhile, Mansouri has secured a place in the Tokyo Olympic Games to compete for Afghanistan.
The three-day tournament started on June 19 and 269 athletes from 44 countries participated.
