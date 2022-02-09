World
Abu Dhabi says building fire caused by gas cylinder blast
Civil defence teams in the UAE capital of Abu Dhabi said they put out a fire caused by a gas cylinder explosion early on Wednesday, while the U.S. embassy issued a warning of “reports of a possible missile or drone strike”, Reuters reported.
The United Arab Emirates has in recent weeks faced mostly foiled attacks by Yemen’s Houthi movement. It was not clear if the reports cited by the embassy were linked to the fire.
According to Reuters the recent attacks on the regional hub, which prizes its reputation as a safe business and tourism destination, have caused some anxiety among residents. The civil defence authority on Wednesday asked the public to follow only official news sources and to avoid spreading rumours.
UAE authorities did not immediately respond to a request for comment and the U.S. embassy could not immediately be reached. Houthi-run media have not claimed any new attack, Reuters reported.
Abu Dhabi civil defence said it received a report of a fire at 12:09 a.m. (2009 GMT) caused by a gas cylinder explosion in a building in a central residential area. It said there were no casualties.
“Specialized teams extinguished the fire, evacuated the building as a precaution and controlled the situation,” the civil defence authority said in a statement on state media.
The Houthi movement, which is battling a Saudi-led coalition that includes the UAE, has claimed three attacks on the UAE, one on a fuel depot in Abu Dhabi that killed three people on Jan. 17 and two that Emirati authorities said had been intercepted, Reuters reported.
A fourth attack involving drones that the UAE said were intercepted was claimed by a little-known group.
The United States and France have said they would help boost the defence capabilities of the Western ally, read the report.
World
Colombia landslide kills at least 14 and injures 35
At least 14 people were killed and 35 injured after a landslide covered several homes in central Colombia on Tuesday, the country’s disaster management agency said, Reuters reported.
The incident in Dosquebradas, close to the city of Pereira, followed heavy rains in the surrounding coffee-growing province.
“Our updated report indicates that 35 people were injured, 14 lost their lives and one remains missing,” the UNGRD disaster agency said on Twitter of the early morning landslide in the La Esneda neighborhood. Rescue efforts were ongoing, it added.
Authorities evacuated dozens of nearby homes as the Otun river overflowed.
According to Reuters landslides are common in Colombia due to the mountainous terrain, frequent heavy rains and poor or informal construction of houses.
The country’s most recent large landslide disaster was in the city of Mocoa in 2017, when over 320 people were killed.
World
US urges N.Korea to focus on needs of its people, not missiles
The United States called on North Korea on Monday to defund its nuclear and ballistic missile programs and prioritize the needs of its own people, as Russia and China blamed sanctions for worsening the humanitarian situation in the Asian state.
Russia put sanctions under the spotlight at the UN Security Council as part of its presidency of the 15-member body during February, Reuters reported. However, Russia’s UN Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia could not chair the meeting because he tested positive for COVID-19, diplomats said.
“We call on DPRK to demonstrate a commitment to the wellbeing of its own people by respecting human rights, defunding its unlawful WMD (weapons of mass destruction) and ballistic missiles program, and prioritizing the needs of its own people – the vulnerable North Koreans,” said the US Ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield.
North Korea has been under UN sanctions since 2006 over its nuclear and ballistic missile programs.
In November, Russia and China revived a 2019 push to ease UN sanctions on North Korea in what they described as a bid to improve the humanitarian situation. The move found little support or engagement among council members, so China and Russia have not put it to a vote.
North Korea’s humanitarian situation “continues to worsen,” according to an excerpt of a confidential UN report seen on Saturday by Reuters.
World
France’s Macron flies to Moscow in high-risk diplomatic mission
French President Emmanuel Macron flies to Moscow on Monday in a risky diplomatic move, seeking commitments from Russian President Vladimir Putin to dial down tensions with Ukraine, where Western leaders fear the Kremlin plans an invasion.
Macron has made a frenetic series of phone calls with Western allies, Putin and the Ukrainian leader over the past week. He will follow up on Tuesday with a visit to Kyiv, staking a lot of political capital on a mission that could prove embarrassing if he returns empty-handed, Reuters reported.
“We’re heading to Putin’s lair, in many ways it’s a throw of the dice,” one source close to Macron told Reuters.
Russia has massed some 100,000 troops near Ukraine and demanded NATO and US security guarantees, including that NATO never admit Ukraine as a member.
Two sources close to Macron said one aim of his visit was to buy time and freeze the situation for several months, at least until a “Super April” of elections in Europe – in Hungary, Slovenia and, crucially for Macron, in France.
The French leader, who has earned a reputation for highly publicized diplomatic forays since he took power in 2017, has both tried to cajole and confront Putin over the past five years. His efforts have brought close dialogue with the Russian leader as well as painful setbacks.
But Macron’s many overtures did not prevent Russian encroachment into traditional French spheres of influence in Africa, culminating late last year with the arrival of Russian mercenaries in Mali. French officials think they are supported by the Kremlin.
