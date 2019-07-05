Absence of Market for Afghan Fruits Arise Concerns

(Last Updated On: July 5, 2019)

The officials of Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment (ACCI) say that the season for harvesting the melon and grape fruits has come but they are concerned about the lack of markets for these fruits.

They add that there are good markets for the melon and grape fruits especially in the United Arab Emirates.

“Every merchant can export the harvests through the Chabahar road and airway to the United Arab Emirates,” said Younus Mohmand, a member of ACCI.

The ACCI asks the Ministry of Commerce to have measures for preventing the problems in terms of exporting the fruit harvests.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Commerce says that the efforts are going on to find new markets for the country’s exports.

The officials of this ministry say that the focus is on markets in central Asia.

“One of the new markets that we are focusing on is Baku in Azerbaijan where we tentatively exported 40 tons of Afghan watermelon,” said Moqadesa Yourish, the deputy of Commerce Ministry.

She further says that based on the new strategy of developing the exports their focus is more on the assured markets.