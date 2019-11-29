Abdullah’s Supporters March in Kabul Demanding Invalidation of 300,000 Votes

(Last Updated On: November 29, 2019)

Thousands of Supporters of Stability and Convergence electoral ticket led by Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah held rally in Kabul city on Friday.

Marching from different point in the city, protesters gathered near the presidential palace where a statement was read.

In the statement, Abdullah’s team asked for the ‘immediate” invalidation of 300,000 controversial votes, votes that they believe are “non-biometric and fraudulent.”

Senior members of the Stability and Convergence campaign team, including two vice presidents of the team and several other politicians were among the protesters.

“It is a warning to IEC to return back to its main pathway, otherwise people would drive the cheaters out of Presidential Palace,” said Assadulah Saadati, the Second Vice President in Abdullah’s electoral team.

Moreover, protesters warned that they would use any legitimate means, if their requests are not addressed by the Independent Election Commission (IEC) and the government.

“We will not allow anyone to rule the people of Afghanistan through fraud,” Abdullah’s First Running VP Enayatullah Babur Farahmand said.

“If the Commission acts contrary to law, we will also violate law,” said Hamayon Hamayon, a senior member of the electoral ticket.

The Afghan Presidential Election was held on September 28 across the country. The IEC has repeatedly failed to announce the preliminary results due to technical problems and widespread protests.

Key members of Abdullah’s team claim that if these 300,000 controversial votes are invalidated, the campaign team will secure fifty plus one vote to be announced as the winner of the presidential election.

However, officials in the Independent Election Commission emphasized that the Commission will not make any decision about the controversial votes before ending the partial vote recount process.

According to officials, the IEC has completed the process of partial vote recount in 26 provinces, the process is ongoing in one province, and the seven provinces are still remaining due to the refusals by supporters of protesting candidates.