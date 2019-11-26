Abdullah’s Campaign Warns of New Protests

(Last Updated On: November 26, 2019)

The Stability and Partnership campaign led by Abdullah Abdullah warned on Tuesday that it will launch new wave of protests if the Independent Election Commission (IEC) did not invalidate the 300,000 controversial votes by end of this week.

“If the Commission failed to invalidate the fraudulent votes and announce the preliminary results by Saturday, we will launch a new chapter of deterrent movements,” said Enayatullah Babur Farahmand, the First Vice President in Abdullah’s electoral team.

Key members of Abdullah’s team claimed that if these controversial votes are invalidated, the campaign will secure fifty plus one vote to be announced as the winner of the presidential election.

“In contradiction to his legal obligation, a high-ranking security official is threatening that we are standing against those who want to protest and will not allow them,” said Asadullah Sadati, the Second Vice President in Abdullah’s electoral team while referring to the recent statements made by Acting Defense Minister Asadullah Khalid who said he won’t allow any form of violence.

“There are people who are willing to ethnically divide Afghanistan,” warned Farkhunda Zahra Naderi, a key member of the Stability and Partnership team.

Vice President General Abdul Rashid Dostum, who is a major ally of the Stability and Partnership team, spoke to his supporters over the phone and warned of a crisis in the country. Dostum said that his supporters will not afraid of force and will stand to defend their vote to the end.

However, an official in the Independent Election Commission emphasized that the Commission will not make any decision about the controversial votes before ending the partial vote recount process.

“We will implement the electoral system. The IEC overall view is to complete the audit and recount process,” said Mirza Mohammad Haqparast, Spokesman of the IEC.

This comes a day after the Council of Presidential Candidates said that it will not accept the result of Afghan Presidential Elections if it comes out as a result of fraud and force.