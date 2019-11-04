Abdullah’s Campaign Calls for Invalidation of 300,000 Fraudulent Biometric Votes

The Stability and Partnership campaign led by Abdullah Abdullah has called on the Independent Electoral Commissions to invalidate 300,000 fraudulent biometric votes which are still in the server.

Noor Rahman Akhlaqi, a senior member of Abdullah’s electoral team told a press conference on Monday that the suspicious votes include cases of duplicate photos, photos taken of photos and biometric data captured before 7 a.m. and after 5 p.m. on Election Day.

According to Abdullah’s campaign, more than 137,000 votes had possibly been registered six days after the Election Day. In addition, more than 100,000 votes were recorded outside the voting time and 70,000 vote didn’t meet photo criteria.

Akhlaqi emphasized that the recounting of votes should begin only after a full filtering of all votes.

He further said that the fate of 700 missing chips and biometric devices must be cleared.

Earlier on Saturday, the Independent Election Commission announced that 1.8 million voters were valid and it was ready to start auditing and recounting of the suspicious votes.

Despite Taliban’s repeated threats, Afghan presidential election was held on September 28 across the country.

The Election Commission has failed to announce the preliminary results so far.

The preliminary result was scheduled to be announced on October 19 but it didn’t happened due to technical problems with vote transferring.

Recently, IEC officially announced November 14 as the new date for preliminary results.