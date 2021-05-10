Abdullah welcomes Taliban’s announcement of three-day ceasefire

(Last Updated On: May 10, 2021)

Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation Abdullah Abdullah has welcomed the Taliban’s announcement of a temporary ceasefire over Eid-ul-Fitr but said this is not a permanent solution.

He said: “We believe that the solution to the current crisis in the country is to speed up negotiations, declare a permanent ceasefire and end the war permanently.”

In a statement issued Monday, Abdullah said however that an Eid ceasefire would provide a short period of calm for the people, “but was not a fundamental and permanent solution to the country’s problem.”

“Afghanistan’s crisis has no military solution. The experience of the last fourteen years shows that the version of violence and killing is not only unsolvable but also adds to the depth of the crisis and conflict,” he said.

Abdullah also called on the Taliban to resume peace talks.

“Taking the opportunity, we once again call on the Taliban to resume talks, a permanent ceasefire, a cessation of hostilities and bloodshed, and to find a comprehensive, just, dignified and acceptable political solution for all parties,” he said.

The Taliban announced a three-day ceasefire in Afghanistan during Eid, the group said on Monday.

The Taliban have in the past declared a nationwide ceasefire over Eid, but resumed fighting immediately after the festivities.