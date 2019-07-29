Abdullah Warns of Gov’t Employees Involvement in Electoral Campaigns

(Last Updated On: July 29, 2019)

Abdullah Abdullah, Chief Executive of the country warns that no one can ask the government employees to act in favor or against a presidential.

He stresses that the government employees should not get involved in the electoral campaigns in exchange for the promises of government positions as their responsibility are to deliver services.

He adds that the government facilities should not be used in favor of a candidate.

“The resources are not the person resources of anyone. If they are the grants by the international community or the national revenues, they are the peoples right,” said Abdullah.

Meanwhile, the United Nation’s political office in Afghanistan says that all the government officials have to keep their positions in the government separated from the electoral campaigns.

The office adds that the government officials should not use their positions in favor of a specific presidential candidate.

The Afghan people are supposed to go for the presidential election on September 28th and vote for their favorite candidate among the 18 candidates.