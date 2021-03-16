Latest News
Abdullah to lead Gov’t delegation to Moscow
A 16-member delegation led by Abdullah Abdullah, Chairman of the HCNR, will attend the Moscow peace summit that is scheduled for March 18.
Sources said the Afghan delegation would leave Kabul for Moscow, the capital of Russia, on Wednesday.
Russia has invited the Afghan government, the Taliban, and several foreign countries involved in the Afghan peace process to attend the meeting.
Former President Hamid Karzai, Former Vice President Marshal Abdul Rashid Dostum, Parliament Speaker Mir Rahman Rahmani, Former Vice President Mohammad Karim Khalili, Hizb-e-Islami Leader Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, Government Chief Negotiator Masoom Stanekzai, State Minister for Peace Affairs Sadat Mansoor Naderi, Negotiating team member Habiba Sarabi, Deputy HCNR Enayatullah Babur Farahmand, peace team members Matin Bek, and Ahmad Nader Naderi, Deputy Speaker of Afghan Senate Mohammad Alam Ezadyar, Deputy Peace Minister Abdullah Khenjan, and Hizb-e-Islami members Abdul Sattar Khawasi and Ghairat Bahir will attend the meeting.
“The Islamic Republic Delegation led by Dr. Abdullah Abdullah will attend the Moscow summit over the Afghan peace process, and they will represent from a unified position of the Afghan government,” said Mujib Rahman Rahimi, an Advisor for the HCNR.
Meanwhile, several experts familiar with the process are optimistic about the summit.
Ali Ahmad Osmani, an ex-cabinet member stated: “Important and main agendas will be discussed in the meeting as key decision-makers on the Afghan peace process will participate in the meeting.”
Abdul Latif Pedram Party, Head of the National Congress Party of Afghanistan said: “Undoubtedly two issues about the transitional government and who to lead the transitional government will be discussed, but the issue will be discussed behind the closed doors.”
Mohammad Naeem, a Taliban spokesman said that a 10-member delegation, led by Mullah Baradar, will attend the Moscow meeting.
US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad will also attend the summit from the US side.
Latest News
Iran handed over 303 prisoners to Afghanistan
At least 303 prisoners – including 12 female inmates – were handed over to the Afghan government this week, the Afghan ministry of foreign affairs confirmed on Tuesday.
The ministry said in a statement that the prisoners, Afghan Nationals lodged in Iran’s jails, were handed over to Afghan officials at the Islam Qala – Dogharoun border crossing on Sunday.
Iran has already handed over 306 Afghan prisoners, including four women, on March 11.
The Afghan officials stated that the case of each prisoner will be probed again based on Afghanistan’s laws.
The total number of prisoners transferred from Iran to the country reaches 609 prisoners, the ministry said.
Featured
Amnesty International slams govt for not protecting human rights defenders
Amnesty International (AI) on Tuesday blasted the Afghan government for not having delivered on their pledge to establish a functional body dedicated to protecting human rights defenders in Afghanistan.
In a statement issued on Tuesday, the global rights watchdog said more than three months ago a Presidential Decree was issued on the establishment of a Joint Commission for the Protection of Human Rights Defenders.
However “no practical steps have been taken to make it an effective protection mechanism, with a lack of information forthcoming on any plan or strategy to address the escalating threat faced by members of Afghan civil society”, the statement read.
Citing UNAMA figures, AI pointed out that an already “dire situation for Afghanistan’s human rights community has significantly worsened over recent months”, with no fewer than 11 human rights defenders and media workers killed in targeted attacks between the start of peace negotiations on 12 September 2020 and 31 January 2021.
The delay in having established a functioning mechanism “has already cost lives and there is no sign of the violence abating,” their statement read.
Meanwhile, Yamini Mishra, Amnesty International’s Asia-Pacific Director, said: “The announcement of the Joint Commission was a vital step towards providing human rights defenders across the country with the support and security they so desperately need.
“But it’s a body that currently exists in name only. In more than three months, during which we have witnessed a frenzied escalation of killings, attacks and threats against activists, the Commission has made no tangible progress or taken any meaningful action,” said Mishra.
“This delay has already cost lives and there is no sign of the violence abating. The Joint Commission must urgently expedite its work and prioritize the immediate security needs of human rights defenders, investigate all cases of threats, attacks and other forms of intimidation, and hold those responsible to account.”
Amnesty International also called on the Joint Commission to ensure that, where necessary, human rights defenders are provided with adequate protection measures including relocation, relief and psychosocial support.
According to UNAMA figures, 14 human rights defenders were killed in Afghanistan in 2020. This includes Mohammad Yousuf Rasheed, CEO of Free and Fair Election Forum of Afghanistan, who was shot dead on 23 December 2020 in morning rush-hour traffic in Kabul along with his driver, days after the Joint Commission was established.
According to its mandate, the Joint Commission has been established ‘for the purpose of strengthening human rights advocacy and addressing the national and international concerns of human rights-related issues in Afghanistan’.
“To achieve its goals and become worthy of its name, the Joint Commission must be provided with the necessary human and financial resources, and be fully supported by both the Afghan government and the international community,” said Mishra.
Latest News
Encrypted messaging app Signal stops working in China
Encrypted messaging app Signal appeared to no longer be working in China without the use of a virtual private network (VPN) on Tuesday morning, users in the country said.
Reuters reported that China’s cyber authorities have become increasingly strict in recent years, widening the scope of apps, media outlets and social media sites banned in the country.
Signal’s website was also inaccessible in China on Tuesday morning.
The app was still available on Apple’s China app store as of Tuesday morning, and the app and website appeared to be working normally in Hong Kong.
Signal’s press team did not immediately respond to a request for comment, Reuters reported.
On several occasions, the app had previously stopped working in China without VPN with no reason given, only for usage to resume.
Signal saw a surge in downloads worldwide after January 6 when WhatsApp updated its privacy terms, reserving the right to share user data, including location and phone number, with its parent Facebook Inc and units such as Instagram and Messenger.
Signal had been downloaded close to 510,000 times on iOS in China, and has been downloaded 100 million times worldwide on the App Store and Google Play combined, according to data company Sensor Tower.
Tencent’s all-in-one mobile app WeChat is China’s dominant messaging app, with its payment functions and other services, boasts more than a billion users globally.
Abdullah to lead Gov’t delegation to Moscow
Iran handed over 303 prisoners to Afghanistan
Amnesty International slams govt for not protecting human rights defenders
Encrypted messaging app Signal stops working in China
Khalilzad to attend Moscow peace summit
NASA’s rover lands on Mars to look for signs of ancient life
US officially rejoins Paris climate pact
Targeted killings taking serious toll on civil society and media: UN report
Gunmen storm Nigerian school, kidnap ‘many’ students
MMA fighter ‘throws match’ after threatened in locker room
Pas Az Khabar: US troops withdrawal result discussed
Sola: Preparations for Moscow meeting discussed
Tahawol: Khalilzad’s meetings with Taliban and Afghan officials discussed
Sola: Preparations for Turkey and Russia peace summits discussed
Pas Az Khabar: Officials cry foul over ethnicity and tribe categories for ID cards
Trending
-
Latest News2 days ago
Sceptics warn Washington’s new peace plan could backfire
-
Featured3 days ago
Interior Minister warns against hasty withdrawal of foreign troops
-
Latest News3 days ago
UNSC calls for immediate end to alarming targeted attacks in Afghanistan
-
Latest News4 days ago
Karzai says new US plan is best chance for peace
-
Latest News4 days ago
Turkey to host Afghan peace talks in April
-
Latest News4 days ago
Heavy explosion rocks Herat
-
Latest News2 days ago
Officials cry foul over ethnicity and tribe categories for ID cards
-
Latest News3 days ago
Death toll in Herat car bomb climbs to 8